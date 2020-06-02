Robots White Dogs Healers - Peter Opheim Solo Exhibition

Press Releases Powen Gallery Press Release

Powen Gallery is honored to host and exhibit Peter Opheim’s third solo exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan.

Taipei City, Taiwan, June 02, 2020 --



Through his eyes, each life has a “unique characteristic” gifted by God, and he portrays them through cluster of spherical objects. Those who had come across or ever talked to him, if they were unique enough to impress him, could become the characters in his paintings. However, only Opheim knows who these characters are in the paintings.



There are over 1000 different characters created by Opheim to date, and they cannot possibly be repeated because everyone ought to be unique in this world. Nevertheless, in a society, the phenomenon of people simply agreeing and following blindly is getting worse and worse nowadays. People’s own characteristics are lost.



Male or female, man or other animals, old or young, Opheim did not depict them in specific details; everything is left to our imagination. He believes that we were all born with artistic characteristics; if viewers feel healed, then they may have found their corresponding “innocence” from his artworks, which is worthy of congratulations, and shall be cherished dearly.



