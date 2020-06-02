Mantra Labs Launched Multilingual AI Chatbot with Video Calling for SMEs

Press Releases Mantra Labs Pvt Ltd Press Release

Realizing the need for uninterrupted, contactless customer support amidst this global pandemic, Mantra Labs has launched AI-powered chatbot with video conferencing and regional language support features to help SMEs adopt digital at very affordable prices.

Aiming to make contactless, global customer support a new reality, and endorsing “Vocal for Local,” Hitee chatbot allows remote business conversations through secure video and multilingual chats. It supports integrations on Facebook messenger and WhatsApp to enable businesses to reach out their customers on their preferred platforms.



Considering the business reluctance on adopting technology due to high installation costs, Hitee is available on a subscription model at zero installation and training costs. Businesses can chat with customers, capture and nurture leads, start video sessions, converse in their native language, create workflows for automated response and FAQs — at plans starting Rs. 5000/month.



Hitee Chatbot link - https://hitee.chat/



“The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the SMEs and firms are on the verge of shutting down their operations mainly because of lack of operational resources and lockdown norms. The post-pandemic world will witness stricter trade norms and business travels would be limited to a bare minimum. Communication is the key to operational success for SMEs. To ensure that Indian businesses continue their conversations effectively, we have developed a multilingual chatbot that supports all Indian regional languages and video conferencing features. We are working with firms to incorporate video into their bot based workflows with multi-lingual capabilities,” says Mikhail Mitra, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Mantra Labs.



The company is a pioneer in developing Insurance chatbot and has engaged with organizations like Religare Health Insurance and Diageo to automate their customer support desk and internal ticket management system through chatbots.



About Mantra Labs: Mantra Labs is an InsurTech100 firm solving the most pressing front & back- office challenges faced by InsurTech and Consumer Internet enterprises. Having worked with some of the World’s leading insurers like SBI General Insurance, Religare, DHFL Pramerica, Aditya Birla Health, and AIA Hongkong along with unicorn consumer startups like Ola, Myntra, Yulu, BlueStone and Quikr, Mantra Labs has been deeply involved in developing AI-powered technology solutions for business-specific problems. The company also has strategic technology partnerships with MongoDB, IBM Watson, Microsoft Azure and Nvidia.



Contact information:

Email: hello@mantralabsglobal.com

Address: Bangalore, India

Phone number: 9902619003

Nitin Khabya

+91 99026 19003



https://www.mantralabsglobal.com/



