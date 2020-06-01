Jeremy Bradley-Silverio Donato's "A Dragonfly's Wing" Gets Special Kindle Edition

Press Releases Eiffel Tower Press Press Release

A Dragonfly's Wing" explores what happens when you mix Britain’s new prime minister and her secret past; a writer whose new book seems all too real; his former roommate, now a French cultural attaché; and a young homeless man who needs to escape from his mother and her abusive boyfriend. Prepare for intrigue as all of their paths converge. Set in London, Paris, and Vienna, this is the new novel by the bestselling author of 2019's "My Memory Told Me a Secret."



The special edition, available now through Amazon and on all Kindle devices, includes bonus features and an exclusive cover design.



Advance Praise and Reviews



"A Dragonfly's Wing is a moving LGBT coming of age novel. ... Between its political intrigues and emotional highs and lows, A Dragonfly's Wing sheds light on underwritten issues such as poverty nestled among the affluent." -Indies Today



"What an ultimate thrill ride. It's so well put together, ingenious, and original. I was blown away by the way the author constructed this story from beginning to end. This author really does write a seamless mystery. I loved the political element to it, as well as the fact that it was set in different locations. Superbly Done!" -Momma and Her Stories



"Great story line, and the characters keep you wanting more. This is really a mystery crime novel with teeth. So many aspects of this book will keep you engaged and on your toes; it's a book with many layers." -A Life Through Books



"Though I loved the story by itself, I was blown away by the execution ... one of the books where I was trying to second guess who was involved and who wasn't." -Novel News Network



About the Author:

Named Writer of the Year 2020, both novels by Jeremy C Bradley-Silverio Donato have reached number 1 on the Hot New Releases chart. Jeremy has visited more than 50 countries and lived in six. He currently calls Paris home, but writes wherever he happens to be.



+33684665341



www.eiffeltowerpress.com



