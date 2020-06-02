Private Placement Markets Introduces Its "Commercial Real Estate Value Protection Plans"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Member of Private Placement Markets, Today Introduced its New “Commercial Real Estate Value Protection Plan Program.”

San Francisco, CA, June 02, 2020



For a fee of 1% to 3% of the property’s value at the time the plan is initiated, paid out in the form of monthly premiums over a period of 3 to 7 years, the property owner buys a plan that protects them against the loss of equity in subject property if the market takes a turn for the worse. The plan pays the policy holder when they sell the subject property in a market where average commercial real estate prices have dropped since the plan was initiated. The amount the policy receives is tied to the size of the market's decline.



Steve Muehler went on to say, “let’s you take out a plan today, and your commercial real estate property is appraised for $300,000. Five years later, let's pretend the Subject Property’s value falls, and you sell the property for $290,000. At closing, Equity Lock Commercial will pay you $10,000; which is 100% of your lost property’s equity.”



Equity Lock Commercial – Commercial Real Estate Value Protection Plans are for 3, 5 or 7 years, and can be renewed at maturity at current market values of the day as determined by a third-party commercial appraisal.



Additional Information can be found at: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:



Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



