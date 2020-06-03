Integrated Investment Research Set Provisional Date for Australian Investment Conference

Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Today Integrated Investment Research announced a provisional date for the 11th & 12th December for what will be the 16th annual Investment Conference hosted by IIR.



Tokyo, Japan, June 03, 2020 -- Finally a date has been set for at least one Investment Conference in 2020.

Today Integrated Investment Research announced a provisional date for the 11th & 12th December for what will be the 16th annual Investment Conference hosted by IIR.

Chief Investment Officer Oliver Hewitt who has spearheaded the last 7 of these events had this to say, "although at this stage this is a provisional date we are happy to get something on paper that we can work towards. The event will be held in Sydney, Australia this year which will be our 4th time in the city, we absolutely love visiting the beautiful country of Australia from which we have a large client base so we will be looking forward to seeing them also. Unfortunately due to obvious circumstances we can't rubber stamp this date in just yet but we will keep everyone updated and once we have the absolute all clear we will start offering out tickets. For now we will plan as normal as if the event will take place and fingers crossed the global situation will have sorted itself out by then."

