Show4me 12th Friday Quarantine Livestream with Ade Fabola on June 5, 2020

Show4me Music Interaction Network presents its 12th Friday Quarantine Livestream on Instagram @show4me_ with UK indie folk singer-songwriter Ade Fabola on June 5, 2020, at 4 PM UK.

The show will feature live music, a chat and interactive Q&A with the audience. The hour-long event will start at 4 PM UK over at @show4me_ on Instagram.



Ade Fabola creates music in the genres of indie folk and alternative blues. His EP Sweetest Thing I Know received favorable reviews from the media, including Jammerzine. The publication described the release as "a solid collection of feel-good friendly acoustic guitar-driven tracks suitable for any intimate setting of lounge that showcase Ade’s penchant for solid hooks and quirky lyrics amid beautiful finger-picked guitar and a lazy beat."



Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. The network offers a collection of tools for musicians and music professionals to connect with fans, build a solid and engaged fanbase, and convert followers into customers.



Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on the network, show tickets, Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets access to all of the musician's music and option to direct message the artist), ticket packs (show admission + merch or tutoring sessions, beat writing sessions, song dedication, aftershow access, and more).



Mary Ivanova

+44 203 808 7795



show4me.com



