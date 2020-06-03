Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stay Well Concert Now Available on Demand at the Scientology Information Center

The Scientology Information Center announces on-demand daily showings of the Stay Well Concert on Scientology TV during the month of June in downtown Clearwater at the Historic Clearwater Building.

Clearwater, FL, June 03, 2020 --(



“The collaboration was made possible with the help and talent of Scientology Media Productions and today’s technology. It’s a multi-faceted gem that we are inviting the community to experience,” said Amber Skjelset, the Manager of the Scientology Information Center.



Guests are provided with gloves and masks. Prepackaged light refreshments and bottled water are available as well.



“Virtual concerts are very much a point of interest in the community. The desire to be uplifted with music that ‘makes you feel good’ is a hot topic on the internet. Accordingly, we want to continue sharing the Stay Well Concert which is now available on demand on Scientology TV,” said, Skjelset. “It’s perfect for those looking for things to do, or between bites while visiting downtown Clearwater’s restaurants.”



One recent visitor, Alvin, had this to say: “I watched the concert on my phone and I loved it, but you can’t beat a wide screen TV and great sound!”



The Church of Scientology International has launched a 'Stay Well' campaign (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center said that the booklets are also available for the community at the Center.



The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015, and to date has attracted over 50,000 curious guests through its doors. Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenents of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Clearwater, FL, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Stay Well concert is a telecast of 50 international artists including Chick Corea, Greg Camp, Mark Isham, David Campbell, Vinnie Colaiuta, Rubén Blades, Tom Brechtlein, Kate Ceberano and David Broza performing from their home across Italy, South Africa, Argentina, and the United States.“The collaboration was made possible with the help and talent of Scientology Media Productions and today’s technology. It’s a multi-faceted gem that we are inviting the community to experience,” said Amber Skjelset, the Manager of the Scientology Information Center.Guests are provided with gloves and masks. Prepackaged light refreshments and bottled water are available as well.“Virtual concerts are very much a point of interest in the community. The desire to be uplifted with music that ‘makes you feel good’ is a hot topic on the internet. Accordingly, we want to continue sharing the Stay Well Concert which is now available on demand on Scientology TV,” said, Skjelset. “It’s perfect for those looking for things to do, or between bites while visiting downtown Clearwater’s restaurants.”One recent visitor, Alvin, had this to say: “I watched the concert on my phone and I loved it, but you can’t beat a wide screen TV and great sound!”The Church of Scientology International has launched a 'Stay Well' campaign (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center said that the booklets are also available for the community at the Center.The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015, and to date has attracted over 50,000 curious guests through its doors. Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenents of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call727-467-6966.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend