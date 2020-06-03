Seynd Launches Free Web Push Notification Plugin on WordPress

Press Releases Seynd Press Release

New York, NY, June 03, 2020 --(



“Web Push Notifications were created to help solve the problem of emails becoming increasingly less effective. These alert-style messages are sent from your website to your opt-in prospects & customers without the obstacles or limitations seen in email and mobile push notifications.” –Bill Schroyer, CTO



WordPress users downloading Seynd’s new plug-in can start sending web push notifications to 2000 of their subscribers from any of their WordPress websites for free. Many users agree that Web Push Notification is one of the best compliments to email marketing:



“… I signed up without really knowing what this was. A month later, our website traffic is way up, re-engagement is way up and sales hit an all-time high. We sell high-end products, so your service has had a very big impact on our bottom line.” – Shawn, Small Business CEO



Web push notifications by nature guarantee 100% delivery and open rates while making it easier than ever to increase subscribers through a one-click subscription model. Seynd’s WordPress plug-in includes custom opt-in messages, welcome campaign templates, automated A/B testing, and performance analytics for tracking.



You can download the Seynd plugin at https://wordpress.org/plugins/seynd-connection/. To learn more about how Seynd Web Push Notifications work visit https://seynd.com/.



About Seynd



Seynd, the Easiest, Most Automated Web Push Notification helps, get visitors on your website to opt-in for push messages with a single click (without using emails or forms). This application helps you promote to returning website visitors (news, specials, blogs) instantly without being blocked by filters.



Jenn Diaz

512-710-7233



https://seynd.com



