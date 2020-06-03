PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
North Coast Repertory Theatre

Press Release

Human Error Online at North Coast Repertory Theatre


Solana Beach, CA, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Thanks to an extraordinary arrangement with Actors Equity Association, North Coast Repertory Theatre is continuing Season 38 with the West Coast premiere of Human Error a comedy by Eric Pfeffinger. From the comfort of their own homes, theatre lovers will enjoy a play that is full of warmth, heart and outrageous humor.
Jane Page directs Allison Spratt Pearce,* Terrell Donnell Sledge,* Max Macke, Jacque Wilke,* and Martin Kildare* in Human Error. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Christopher Williams (Co-Editor), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager and Co-Editor.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Dates for Human Error runs from June 15 – June 29. If you are not a ticket holder, tickets are $10. Purchase through our website. Subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted with Zoom access information. Please refer to northcoastrep.org for more information or call the Box Office (858) 481-1055 between Noon – 4pm.
Contact Information
North Coast Repertory Theatre
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
Contact
http://www.northcoastrep.org

