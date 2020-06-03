Priority First Insurance & Investments Owner Earns Elite Certificate

Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

The CPRIA certification is offered by the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA), a nonprofit organization providing specialized education and practice management resources. The program, which is endorsed by the Tobin Center for Executive Education of St. John’s University in conjunction with St. John’s School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science, is unique in that it provides real-world scenarios, addresses current and complex industry trends, and predicts needs of the future.



“This is a constantly evolving industry, and programs like the CPRIA allow me to stay current with the most up-to-date solutions,” said Binkley. “This certificate is a great accomplishment, one that will help me better advise my clients when selecting the best services for their specific needs.”



Binkley founded Priority First Insurance & Investments in 2007. The full-service independent insurance agency specializes in home, automobile, life and business insurance. Priority First Insurance & Investments, which is located at 1739 Elm Ct. in Jefferson City, Mo., is a Dave Ramsey Endorsed Local Provider (ELP) for Mid-Missouri. The agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $260 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $9 billion national alliance.



