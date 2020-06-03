Joey's Seafood Restaurants and Rapala Canada Team Up for Summer Photo and Video Fishing Contest

Press Releases Joey's Seafood Restaurants Press Release

Enter your best catch during this Summer photo and video contest; Win great prizes

Calgary, Canada, June 03, 2020 --(



Enter your best fishing photo(s)/video(s) with a brief story about the experience for a chance to win 1 of 5 prizes, consisting of a $500 grand prize Rapala package, and four secondary $125 Rapala prize packages. Winners will be selected based on quality, composition, and creativity as judged by Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.



"We are very excited to partner again with Rapala for our Photo / video contest. They have been amazing partners over the years with this contest," said Joey's Vice President of Marketing, Dave Holland. "With so many smart devices around, we know we will see plenty of great entries this summer."



Joey's Photo contest runs from June 1 – September 30, 2020, so gather up your best pictures and enter them this summer.



About Joey's

Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen - to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6.5 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.



Eligible photos with their accompanying story will be posted on www.joeys.ca and on our Facebook fan page https://www.facebook.com/JoeysRestaurants/. For additional information, visit https://joeys.ca/promotions/rapala-contest.



For more information, please contact:

Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice-President, Joey's Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

Mr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing, Joey's Restaurants

Dave Holland

403-513-1320



https://www.joeys.ca



