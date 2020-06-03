Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

Receive press releases from Versasec AB: By Email RSS Feeds: Aventra and Versasec Announce Strategic Partnership

The Nordics has been leading the development in security, encryption and more specifically PKI for decades. Two important companies in this Nordic ecosystem are Versasec and Aventra, who now have decided to work closer together in a brand-new strategic partnership.

Stockholm, Sweden, June 03, 2020 --(



Versasec and Aventra have decided to establish a formal strategic technology partnership, the shared customers will benefit from it right away in the form of the extended integration of the two companies' offerings.



"With technology partnership Aventra and Versasec ensure that their products work seamlessly together, and users get the best possible user experience. Aventra's target has always been making PKI technology easy to use. Aventra has been developing MyEID PKI Smart Card and the associated software keeping this target in mind for over 15 years. With its quick and easy deployment and intuitive user interface, Versasec's vSEC:CMS fits well to the software ecosystem available to MyEID users. Using vSEC:CMS one can set up and administer a PKI smart card authentication system without having to be an expert in PKI," said Hannu Honkanen, Development and Security Specialist at Aventra.



"The latest version of vSEC:CMS has been extended to be able to fully manage the Aventra MyEID Smart Card. This enables us to together with Aventra deliver a powerful hardware secured PKI to our joint customers. I am truly excited about the potential of this partnership," said Joakim Thorén, founder and CEO of Versasec.



About Aventra

Aventra is a high-tech company specialized in information security products and services. We are especially focusing on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technologies. All our core products are developed in house.



Aventra's core products include MyEID PKI Smart Card, ActiveCMS – a centralized token, identity and access management system, and Active Process Manager – a flexible system for automating smart card issuance and many other security related processes. We provide complete systems and services for issuing and managing cards and secure tokens, including card printers and materials. MyEID PKI card has been tested to be compatible with Versasec's vSEC:CMS.



Aventra's technology team consists of professionals having experience in all aspects of PKI ranging from corporate implementations to large scale nationwide projects. Aventra is familiar with all major CA systems and related software and systems. Most of our PKI experts have ten to twenty years of experience in the field.



About Versasec

Versasec is a leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.



Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.



Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Stockholm, Sweden, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Industry leaders Finnish Aventra and Swedish Versasec have decided to strengthen their joint efforts in a strategic partnership across the Baltic Sea.Versasec and Aventra have decided to establish a formal strategic technology partnership, the shared customers will benefit from it right away in the form of the extended integration of the two companies' offerings."With technology partnership Aventra and Versasec ensure that their products work seamlessly together, and users get the best possible user experience. Aventra's target has always been making PKI technology easy to use. Aventra has been developing MyEID PKI Smart Card and the associated software keeping this target in mind for over 15 years. With its quick and easy deployment and intuitive user interface, Versasec's vSEC:CMS fits well to the software ecosystem available to MyEID users. Using vSEC:CMS one can set up and administer a PKI smart card authentication system without having to be an expert in PKI," said Hannu Honkanen, Development and Security Specialist at Aventra."The latest version of vSEC:CMS has been extended to be able to fully manage the Aventra MyEID Smart Card. This enables us to together with Aventra deliver a powerful hardware secured PKI to our joint customers. I am truly excited about the potential of this partnership," said Joakim Thorén, founder and CEO of Versasec.About AventraAventra is a high-tech company specialized in information security products and services. We are especially focusing on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technologies. All our core products are developed in house.Aventra's core products include MyEID PKI Smart Card, ActiveCMS – a centralized token, identity and access management system, and Active Process Manager – a flexible system for automating smart card issuance and many other security related processes. We provide complete systems and services for issuing and managing cards and secure tokens, including card printers and materials. MyEID PKI card has been tested to be compatible with Versasec's vSEC:CMS.Aventra's technology team consists of professionals having experience in all aspects of PKI ranging from corporate implementations to large scale nationwide projects. Aventra is familiar with all major CA systems and related software and systems. Most of our PKI experts have ten to twenty years of experience in the field.About VersasecVersasec is a leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Contact Information Versasec

Joakim Thoren

+46 8-555 103 10



https://versasec.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Versasec AB Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend