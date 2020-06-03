Student Leaders to Virtually Attend ADA Scientific Sessions with the College Diabetes Network

Press Releases The College Diabetes Network Press Release

The College Diabetes Network has chosen ten students for their NextGen Leadership Program to attend the virtual American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions Conference to represent the College Diabetes Network this summer.

The Scientific Sessions is the world's largest, most prominent meeting on diabetes. This year's meeting will be held June 12-16, 2020. The Scientific Sessions offer researchers and health care professionals the opportunity to share ideas and learn about the significant advances in diabetes research, treatment, and care. The sessions feature original research presentations and thousands of professional attendees from around the world. ADA’s mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.



CDN selects students to attend diabetes conferences to represent the student perspective of the organization each year as part of its NextGen Leadership Program All students are chosen for this exclusive opportunity based on their career interests. These students are able to attend sessions, network with those in the diabetes sector and meet with mentors. The application process is highly selective and only a handful of students are chosen for this opportunity each year.



The NextGen Leadership Program is designed to harnesses exceptional talent, and leaders within our network are able to fulfill their interest in serving the diabetes community and experience fewer barriers entering the professional diabetes sector through this program.



“Despite the current challenges, CDN is excited that we are still able to offer our NextGen Leaders the ability to learn from experts in diabetes,” said Christina Roth, CEO & Founder of CDN. “Our NextGen Leaders are the future of the diabetes sector. We are honored that we get to help them further their career ambitions through this unique opportunity.”



About CDN

The College Diabetes Network (CDN), a non-profit organization headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the only organization that speaks to, and for, the young adult population with diabetes. Our mission is singularly focused on providing these young adults with the peer connections they value, and expert resources they need to successfully manage the challenging transition to independence at college and beyond.



Sarah Twomey

(857) 415-3733



collegediabetesnetwork.org



