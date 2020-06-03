Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek’s Powerful, Highly Customizable Fanless Embedded System with Front-Accessible I/Os and Flexible I/O Window Design – The eBOX640-521-FL

City of Industry, CA, June 03, 2020 --



The high performance eBOX640-521-FL offers rich I/O connectivity including two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one RS-232/422/485, one RS-232, two USB 3.0, four USB 2.0, one audio (Line-out), one DisplayPort, one HDMI, one 8-CH DIO and four SMA-type antenna openings. It has dual DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32GB of system memory. The compact eBOX640-521-FL has dual 2.5” SATA HDD drive bays for enhanced storage capacity. For wireless communication capabilities, the eBOX640-521-FL offers one PCI Express Mini Card slot and one M.2 Key E 2230 socket. The rugged embedded system is designed with an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case. It features a wide range 12V, 19V to 24V DC power input with a DC-Jack connector. The industrial-grade eBOX640-521-FL can operate in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +50°C and vibration endurance for up to 3G.



"The powerful eBOX640-521-FL is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. Its front I/O design allows for easy integration into space constraint environments where rear access is restricted,” said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. "It offers unmatched values through its rich features, scalable design, easy integration and cost-effectiveness.”



The eBOX640-521-FL is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Scalable LGA1151 socket 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors

- Easy-to-integrate with front I/O connectivity design and flexible I/O window

- Feature-rich with two COMs, six USBS and 8-CH DI/DO

- Offers two 2.5" SATA drive bays

- Flexible with M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi

- Rugged with IP40-rated enclosure and 12V, 19V to 24V DC power input via DC-Jack



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



