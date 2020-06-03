CSN Organizational Announcement

Press Releases Consolidated Sales Network Press Release Share Blog

The Consolidated Sales Network, based in Minneapolis, MN has emerged as the exciting option for national coverage. Using best in-class practices and technology, CSN leverages multi-generational relationships with an entrepreneurial drive that puts the organization’s most talented people closest to the customer. New Brighton, MN, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After more than 13 years working as Executive Director of Consolidated Sales Network, David Tucci has announced he will be retiring on July 1, 2020.Dave joined CSN after stepping down as President of Key Sales Group, the Minnesota food brokerage company he and 5 longtime associates founded in 1993. While at Key, Dave was one of the founding members of CSN in 1999. CSN has benefited immensely from the accumulated knowledge of 44 years of industry experience, leadership skills and, even more than that, Dave’s incredible passion for this industry and the people in it. During his tenure as Executive Director of CSN, the organization has enjoyed incredible growth and evolved to where it now consists of 13 of the finest sales brokerage firms in the CPG industry. Dave will continue to be active in the organization in a consulting role. He looks forward to many adventures with Marilyn, his wife of 44 years.“CSN is poised to capitalize on the opportunities that exist today by bringing an entrepreneurial spirit in a sustainable business model. The services our customers require are varied and changing rapidly. CSN is now in the unique position to offer something that no one else can, unmatched headquarter relationships and a data driven approach for in store execution,” Dave said.Concurrently, The Consolidated Sales Network is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred Rosen as President. Fred comes to CSN with 40 years of experience in the sales agency business including owning his own brokerage company in Metro New York, Apple Food Brokerage. For 19 years, Fred served in leadership positions with Acosta Sales & Marketing, including the role of SVP Small Format. Most recently, Fred has been SVP Convenience, DSD & Foodservice at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. The organization is extremely excited about the experience, knowledge and leadership skills that Fred is bringing to the team.The Consolidated Sales Network, based in Minneapolis, MN has emerged as the exciting option for national coverage. Using best in-class practices and technology, CSN leverages multi-generational relationships with an entrepreneurial drive that puts the organization’s most talented people closest to the customer. Contact Information Consolidated Sales Network

