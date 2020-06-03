Loveforce International Signs Multi-genre Band inRchild

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International signed inRchild, a multi-genre band that features fast rhythms and memorable lyrics.

Santa Clarita, CA, June 03, 2020 --(



Loveforce International Records will begin releasing product for the band before the end of June with something possibly being released within the next week. The band's name stands for inner child. Their motto is “for the inner child in all of us.”



“inRchild features fast rhythms and lyrics that stick with you,” said Loveforce International CEO Thomas Wilkins. “Their production is sometimes simple, sometimes lush but always entertaining,” He continued.



The music of inRchild will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, Deezer, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Anghami, Media Net, and Saavn.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





