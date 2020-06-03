PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Publishing Company

Loveforce International Signs Multi-genre Band inRchild


Loveforce International signed inRchild, a multi-genre band that features fast rhythms and memorable lyrics.

Santa Clarita, CA, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International signed multi-genre band inRchild. Loveforce International Records will release singles for the band. Loveforce International Music will publish any original songs written by the band. Loveforce International Publishing has secured the publishing rights on any paperback, audio or e-books released by and / or about the band.

Loveforce International Records will begin releasing product for the band before the end of June with something possibly being released within the next week. The band's name stands for inner child. Their motto is “for the inner child in all of us.”

“inRchild features fast rhythms and lyrics that stick with you,” said Loveforce International CEO Thomas Wilkins. “Their production is sometimes simple, sometimes lush but always entertaining,” He continued.

The music of inRchild will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, Deezer, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Anghami, Media Net, and Saavn.

For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
