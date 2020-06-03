The "Private Placement Markets" to Grow Its Oil & Natural Gas Operations Starting Summer of 2020

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, announced the Firm’s plan to Grow its Foreign & Domestic Oil & Natural Gas Operations Starting the Summer of 2020.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to dominate the global news cycles, Steve Muehler, Founder & Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, expects the global energy markets to come roaring back. For U.S. shale operators who are stuck in the Saudi-Russia price war, extremely low prices today present an ultimate test. Steve Muehler points to the price collapse of 2014 to 2017 and the run-up to the 2019 U.S. crude production where production jumped 1.3 b/d (12 percent) despite prices falling 12 percent. Even with the raving of COVID-19, U.S. production for crude (13.1 million b/d) and gas (93 Bcf/d) remained at record level in March.



Steve Muehler expects output this year and even next year will be slow – but a slowdown in growth is not bad in the long run, “if oil it oil is a cheap commodity today, history says it will be expensive in the future, and make no mistake about it, with hundreds of billions of barrels at a minimum still under the surface of American Soil, there is many decades of oil and gas production ahead of us.”



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



