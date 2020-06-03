Glaukos Engages MESH Interactive for Revitalization of LASIK Site

Press Releases MESH Interactive Agency Press Release

With in-person sales and marketing efforts on hold, businesses need to make it easy for customers to find what they need through well-designed microsites.

Boston, MA, June 03, 2020 --(



“Because physical interactions with patients are now limited, using our web-based resources to get information to patients was a natural solution - but, we needed to make it simple for prospective patients to find the information they need,” said Lauren McGuiggan, Marketing Manager. “MESH immediately understood what we needed to accomplish and recommended building a microsite so that patients can quickly find detailed information.”



This redesigned patient site is a resource, making it easy for consumers to find the information they need to make critical decisions about LASIK medical procedures they are considering. In building a patient community, it is similar to another microsite MESH developed for Glaukos, Living with KC, for those living with Keratoconus, a condition that causes the cornea to weaken and thin over time causing significant loss of vision.



Such microsites are part of a larger trend that refocuses on digital and interactive environments and experiences. With in-person events on hold for the foreseeable future, and limited access to physicians and clinicians, sales and marketing teams need to get more out of the channels they already have access to, particularly websites.



However, simply adding more pages to a comprehensive - and sometimes overwhelming - corporate website isn’t always the right solution, as this can mean patients have to navigate the full site just to find specialized information. In such cases, thoughtfully splitting out content from the core site is very patient-friendly.



"In the current environment, dedicated microsites give us another tool to help our clients build and engage with their patient community,” said Bill Schick, Founder of MESH Interactive. “With virtually all in-person experiences on hold, websites are a way to reach patients - but they are only effective if people can find what they need quickly. Well-constructed microsites offer that targeted experience that delivers information fast and without frustration.”



About MESH Interactive Agency

