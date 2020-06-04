Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jules Wilson Design Studio Press Release

Receive press releases from Jules Wilson Design Studio: By Email RSS Feeds: Jules Wilson Design Studio Completes Full Interior Design for The Place at Fifth + Broadway

The multidisciplinary design studio unveils the interiors for Nashville’s newest mixed-use development.

Nashville, TN, June 04, 2020 --(



“We are honored to be one of the early pioneers to deliver multifamily housing in Nashville,” shares Jules Wilson, principal of Jules Wilson Design Studio. “This was an exciting opportunity to design inspiring, elevated spaces for the community that will stand the test of time. Fifth + Broadway is bursting with energy, and it is a place we hope that many will be proud to call home.”



The Place at Fifth + Broadway offers 381 units ranging from 500 square foot studios to large penthouses at more than 2,000 square feet. An outdoor pool, fitness studio, co-working spaces, recording studio, media lounge, custom furnishings, community balconies, and other luxurious amenities constitute the “vertical village” for residents to live, work, and play. A “rock-and-roll meets luxury chic” aesthetic visually connects the public and private spaces throughout the building, evoking the spirit of Music City with a refined edge. Noteworthy design details include bespoke furnishings, commissioned artwork by local artists, and an exterior glass feature with a dramatic tile mosaic spanning the full length of the 34-story tower.



“In designing The Place at Fifth + Broadway, we sought to honor the past while moving the present into the future,” explains Wilson. “We took cues from the city’s rich history and culture, while applying a level of sophistication to showcase what modern Nashville is maturing into.”



Jules Wilson Design Studio designed the common areas to be elevated, while functional. Custom sofas in jewel-toned velvet and a series of contemporary, Old Western-inspired murals by Nashville artist Brian Wooden welcome guests to the lobby. Tufted leather walls, custom millwork, and ruby drapes adorn the aptly named Ruby Lounge to create a sumptuous gathering space. A bold graffiti mural by artist Alic Daniel turns a mailroom into a gallery, with darker finishes and luxe materials to lend a touch of elegance to an everyday space. Rare photographs and behind-the-scenes moments with famous musicians adorn the corridors, offering a subtle nod to the artistic oeuvre of the city.



In keeping residents’ personal tastes in mind, Jules Wilson Design Studio chose a simplified, modern design in the apartment units to encourage individual creativity and customization. Brick interiors, exposed concrete, and steel frame windows lend an industrial character to the lower lofts. The tower and penthouse residences receive a luxurious treatment, with higher-end finishes, elevated ceilings, and expansive views of the city skyline. Guest suites will also be available for rent.



In addition to the multifamily units at The Place, Fifth + Broadway will be home to the National Museum of African American Music, 501 Commerce, a 24-story office tower and future home of AllianceBernstien, retail shops, restaurants, a conference center, and more. Jules Wilson Design Studio worked with Brookfield Properties, Skanska, Gresham Smith, Pappageorge Haymes, Hawkins Partners Inc., Hoerr Schaudt, and Alvine Engineering to transform the former 6.2 acres of the Nashville Convention Center into a vibrant, mixed-use mecca.



The Place at Fifth + Broadway is expected to welcome residents the first week of July 2020. The Leasing Office is scheduled to open mid-June. Virtual pre-leasing began mid-May, with 24/7 online leasing available at NashvilleThePlace.com.



For more information, contact Christine Joo (christine@wearesecretagent.com).



About Jules Wilson Design Studio

Jules Wilson Design Studio is a full service studio with a national reputation for conceptualizing designs with great attention to detail. The multifaceted firm offers services including schematic design; design development; contract documents; hardscape and exterior design; furniture, art, accessories, and lighting; construction administration; and concept, brand, and visioning. With over 26 years of experience in interior design, principal Jules Wilson works to conceptualize design in a way that caters to those who will exist within it, taking a decidedly intimate approach. Her experience allows her to transform all the elements of a space into a single narrative. This ability to fluidly navigate a project through space and time relies less on the trends of the moment and more on the worldly inspiration that is at the heart of both Jules herself and her team. For more information, visit ​juleswilsondesign.com​.



About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management - a global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in assets under management. Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. They also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables them to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only their tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which they operate. For more information about their approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, visit www.brookfieldproperties.com. Nashville, TN, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Multidisciplinary design firm Jules Wilson Design Studio has completed the full interior design for The Place at Fifth + Broadway, a 381-unit multifamily residential tower within downtown Nashville’s newest mixed-use development, Fifth + Broadway.“We are honored to be one of the early pioneers to deliver multifamily housing in Nashville,” shares Jules Wilson, principal of Jules Wilson Design Studio. “This was an exciting opportunity to design inspiring, elevated spaces for the community that will stand the test of time. Fifth + Broadway is bursting with energy, and it is a place we hope that many will be proud to call home.”The Place at Fifth + Broadway offers 381 units ranging from 500 square foot studios to large penthouses at more than 2,000 square feet. An outdoor pool, fitness studio, co-working spaces, recording studio, media lounge, custom furnishings, community balconies, and other luxurious amenities constitute the “vertical village” for residents to live, work, and play. A “rock-and-roll meets luxury chic” aesthetic visually connects the public and private spaces throughout the building, evoking the spirit of Music City with a refined edge. Noteworthy design details include bespoke furnishings, commissioned artwork by local artists, and an exterior glass feature with a dramatic tile mosaic spanning the full length of the 34-story tower.“In designing The Place at Fifth + Broadway, we sought to honor the past while moving the present into the future,” explains Wilson. “We took cues from the city’s rich history and culture, while applying a level of sophistication to showcase what modern Nashville is maturing into.”Jules Wilson Design Studio designed the common areas to be elevated, while functional. Custom sofas in jewel-toned velvet and a series of contemporary, Old Western-inspired murals by Nashville artist Brian Wooden welcome guests to the lobby. Tufted leather walls, custom millwork, and ruby drapes adorn the aptly named Ruby Lounge to create a sumptuous gathering space. A bold graffiti mural by artist Alic Daniel turns a mailroom into a gallery, with darker finishes and luxe materials to lend a touch of elegance to an everyday space. Rare photographs and behind-the-scenes moments with famous musicians adorn the corridors, offering a subtle nod to the artistic oeuvre of the city.In keeping residents’ personal tastes in mind, Jules Wilson Design Studio chose a simplified, modern design in the apartment units to encourage individual creativity and customization. Brick interiors, exposed concrete, and steel frame windows lend an industrial character to the lower lofts. The tower and penthouse residences receive a luxurious treatment, with higher-end finishes, elevated ceilings, and expansive views of the city skyline. Guest suites will also be available for rent.In addition to the multifamily units at The Place, Fifth + Broadway will be home to the National Museum of African American Music, 501 Commerce, a 24-story office tower and future home of AllianceBernstien, retail shops, restaurants, a conference center, and more. Jules Wilson Design Studio worked with Brookfield Properties, Skanska, Gresham Smith, Pappageorge Haymes, Hawkins Partners Inc., Hoerr Schaudt, and Alvine Engineering to transform the former 6.2 acres of the Nashville Convention Center into a vibrant, mixed-use mecca.The Place at Fifth + Broadway is expected to welcome residents the first week of July 2020. The Leasing Office is scheduled to open mid-June. Virtual pre-leasing began mid-May, with 24/7 online leasing available at NashvilleThePlace.com.For more information, contact Christine Joo (christine@wearesecretagent.com).About Jules Wilson Design StudioJules Wilson Design Studio is a full service studio with a national reputation for conceptualizing designs with great attention to detail. The multifaceted firm offers services including schematic design; design development; contract documents; hardscape and exterior design; furniture, art, accessories, and lighting; construction administration; and concept, brand, and visioning. With over 26 years of experience in interior design, principal Jules Wilson works to conceptualize design in a way that caters to those who will exist within it, taking a decidedly intimate approach. Her experience allows her to transform all the elements of a space into a single narrative. This ability to fluidly navigate a project through space and time relies less on the trends of the moment and more on the worldly inspiration that is at the heart of both Jules herself and her team. For more information, visit ​juleswilsondesign.com​.About Brookfield PropertiesBrookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company that provides industry-leading portfolio management and development capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management - a global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion in assets under management. Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. They also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables them to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only their tenants, residents and business partners, but also the communities in which they operate. For more information about their approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, visit www.brookfieldproperties.com. Contact Information Jules Wilson Design Studio

Christine Joo

562-882-5648



http://juleswilsondesign.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jules Wilson Design Studio Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend