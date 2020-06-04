Shari Costantini of Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Orlando, FL, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced that Shari Costantini, founder and CEO of Avant Healthcare Professionals, is a recipient of the Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year in the Business Services Industries category. This recognition from the American Business Awards® marks Costantini’s second Silver Stevie Award, after winning the Female Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2018.“[We are] incredibly impressed with the devotion and accomplishments of Shari Costantini,” said a Stevie Award judge. “Her leadership style is impressive and very successful.”More than 3,600 nominations were reviewed in the judging process this year by 230 professionals worldwide. The 2020 Stevie winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m.“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”About Avant Healthcare ProfessionalsAvant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists. Avant has placed thousands of international healthcare professionals across U.S. facilities to help improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, increase patient satisfaction, revenue, and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Contact Information Avant Healthcare Professionals

Hannah Watkins

407-681-2999



www.avanthealthcare.com



