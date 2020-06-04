Press Releases Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Press Release

Receive press releases from Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville: By Email RSS Feeds: Freedom Boat Club Assigns New Director of Administration and Member Service

Lindsay Sheffield has been promoted to the newly formed position.

Jacksonville, FL, June 04, 2020 --(



Sheffield is a Jacksonville native and graduate of the University of North Florida where she double majored in marketing and management. She joined Freedom Boat Club in 2018 as the client and community relations director and lives on the Southside.



Sheffield says her favorite thing about working for Freedom Boat Club is witnessing the joy members experience every time they step on a boat. She said she is excited about the new position and looking forward to leading her Freedom team.



Sheffield’s promotion to director of administration and member service is part of a management restructure Freedom Boat Club is implementing as they continue growing their organization.



About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the largest membership-based boating club in the world. It is an alternative to boat ownership delivering hassle-free boating since 1989. Freedom Boat Club provides unlimited access at three local locations, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville, Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine, as well as reciprocal access to more than 225 locations across the U.S., Canada and France. Members can enjoy the fun of boating without the stress through a variety of membership options. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com. Jacksonville, FL, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine has promoted Lindsay Sheffield to the director of administration and member service, a newly formed position within the organization. She is responsible for managing social media as well as member and partner communications. With this promotion, Sheffield will also be managing the accounting and marketing departments of the club.Sheffield is a Jacksonville native and graduate of the University of North Florida where she double majored in marketing and management. She joined Freedom Boat Club in 2018 as the client and community relations director and lives on the Southside.Sheffield says her favorite thing about working for Freedom Boat Club is witnessing the joy members experience every time they step on a boat. She said she is excited about the new position and looking forward to leading her Freedom team.Sheffield’s promotion to director of administration and member service is part of a management restructure Freedom Boat Club is implementing as they continue growing their organization.About Freedom Boat ClubFreedom Boat Club is the largest membership-based boating club in the world. It is an alternative to boat ownership delivering hassle-free boating since 1989. Freedom Boat Club provides unlimited access at three local locations, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville, Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine, as well as reciprocal access to more than 225 locations across the U.S., Canada and France. Members can enjoy the fun of boating without the stress through a variety of membership options. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.com. Contact Information Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

Kelly White

904-616-8754



www.freedomboatclub.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville