Summer Camp at Allegro

Learning music improves logic, memory, concentration, overall creativity and so much more. Students at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy will not only play an instrument, they will understand music theory, learn proper technique, hear and play different styles of music, and more. All of the teachers at Allegro have high degrees in music education; some have doctorates just to encourage and guide students in their music journey. They speak multiple languages, which includes English, Russian and Spanish.



Allegro teaches all instruments: piano, keyboard, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, flute, clarinet, saxophone, oboe, harmonica and voice. Allegro teaches music lessons to all ages and levels. Allegro wants the students to succeed by giving them the attention they need. Teachers will work with the students in private and group settings so that the student will succeed in solos and ensembles.



Sarasota, FL, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating their 25 year anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and the number is still going up. Allegro would like to encourage all to Discover World of Music.

Summertime, Allegro Music Academy is open for summer camp and summer music lessons. Summer camp is for children ages five through seven years old. They will learn how to sing, be introduced to musical instruments, play in children's orchestra, have etiquette class, play musical games, dance, have fun and more. Summer camps will be small groups and will be sanitized. Please contact Allegro at 941-358-8511 for more information.

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



allegromusicacademy.com



