Candice Y Dotson to Release Another Novel This Coming Fall

Set to release September 1, Author Candice Y Dotson will be releasing the second installment to the fiction memoir series "Tainted Identity II: Marissa's Story." "Tainted Identity" is a fiction memoir series by author Candice Y Dotson, owner/founder CYD, Corp., about three women who experienced abuse before their childhood began.





On September 1, Author Candice Y Dotson will be releasing the second installment to the fiction memoir series "Tainted Identity II: Marissa's Story." Tainted Identity is a fiction memoir series by author Candice Y Dotson, owner/founder CYD, Corp., about three women who experienced abuse before their childhood began. With these same experiences in connection with many women these days, they determine their worth and realizing loving themselves enables them capable of being whom they have wanted to be all along. With her "Tainted Identity" series, she hopes to speak to those who need to or have realized they are capable of being whom they want to be by continuing to love!



What Others Art Saying:

The Houston, Texas native has received splendid reviews on her debut novel "Tainted Identity" which was released last October:



"Authentic storyline yet relatable. Suspenseful, funny, witty, capturing, nostalgic, beautiful, and the overall package of an ahh-mazing book. A must-read."

- "amnesty," Amazon.com



"...I started with the prologue, and haven't been able to put the book down since..."

- "Tonya," GoodReads.com



About The Author:

Candice Dotson is a creative writer that holds the mind of many masterpieces and is not afraid to share this gift with the world. Coming from humble beginnings starting her life in the Third Ward area of Houston, Texas, she knows how it is to struggle with abuse and wants to create stories that others can relate to that have been through these same adversaries and many more.



"My love for writing came at an early age, and was my escape. I used to make up stories in my head and wanted to write them down, but self-discouragement set in."



Despite all the trials she has gone through, she did manage to receive an Associates in Business, a Bachelor's in Health Administration, buy her first home before the age of 30 as a divorced, single mother but still felt that she was not living a purpose-filled life.



"I was happy, for the most part, blessed but never seem to settle down long enough to find out what Candice wanted to be instead of what others perceive who I was to be."



Years and changes in our lives can create unsustainable situations. Therefore, we try different methods to see what clicks. Candice decided one day to click on her laptop to tell her story finally.



"I am truly blessed that the Father decided to grant me another chance to give his testimony of who he truly is. I know how it is to have your identity taken from you; wondering who you relate to in the physical. Nevertheless, who you truly are in the spirit is much more than that outer layer, and that is the hard part."



As an extravert-introvert, she tends to have a creative side while still being conservative in her approach. She is guaranteed to have you at the edge of your seat with each chapter.



