TechAffinity - 20 Years of Innovation and Digital Transformation

TechAffinity, a Florida corporation delivering Application Development and Digital Transformation for startups to F500 companies across multiple industries, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of driving Customer Success. Founded as a 5-member team supporting just one technology has now grown to more than 250 employees in two countries with expertise in 50+ technologies.

Tampa, FL, June 04, 2020 --



As a frequent contributor to local business and charity events, TechAffinity recently supported a charity event "I Support Veterans" in association with the Yellow Ribbon Network (YRN) in their hometown of Tampa Bay, Florida. TechAffinity is the development partner of choice for YRN in creating a unique platform that connects the Veterans and the non-profit organizations providing assistance.



Rated as one of the Top IT Service & Software Development Companies, TechAffinity has been focusing on expanding its diverse portfolio with next-gen technologies and services. In 2018, TechAffinity became an “Authorized Solution Partner” for Freshworks.



“Congratulations to TechAffinity on their 20th anniversary. We have collaborated on a number of diverse projects over the past several years all of which have been an absolute success for both us and our clients. Glad to have them as our Authorized Solution Partner." - Girish Mathrubootham, Founder & CEO of Freshworks



TechAffinity, a technology-driven custom software solution company enables businesses to use all the benefits of the modern technology landscape to make digital transformation simpler, enhancing the growth of businesses with innovative Design and Development to deliver market-defining high-quality solutions that create real value.



Anub Kumar, CBO

Email: media@techaffinity.com

Phone: +1-813-867-0014 Ext: 101

