Press Releases Grazing Minds Research And Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from Grazing Minds Research And Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: India Based Grazing Minds Raises Undisclosed Amount for Their Foray Into BFSI Learning

Indian management consulting company Grazing Minds, floated by serial techpreneur Asish Dash has raised funding from UK based DH Holdings for their foray into digital learning venture aimed at providing affordable education in BFSI space.

Mumbai, India, June 04, 2020 --(



Grazing Minds said it will use the funds to strengthen faculty, development of courses, counselling teams and build a semi-automated platform.



What Does Grazing Minds Do?



Founded in 2018, Grazing Minds offers live online courses. At present, it offers full-time, online Three month and One year long courses for users looking to get into BFSI, logsitics and hospitality as careers.



The company thereon provides career counselling as part of their student assessment process and connects graduates to industry partners for placement upon completion of the course or absorbs the students in-house with various consulting projects being run by Grazing Minds. This results in running an efficient "train and deploy" model of consulting by Grazing Minds achieving higher cost and quality control levels.



Grazing Minds courses are focused on industry-aligned practical skills and professionally required life skills that allow easy deploy-ability to live projects. The USP of their course they believe is in "low cost". As per their CEO, R.N.DAS Grazing Minds is all about creating knowledge and jobs by minimal investment. Mr. Das a veteran from a PSU bank believe pricing is the key in unlocking human potential in India.



Currently Grazing Minds courses are averaged around $100, which they intend to bring down to $30 through efficient utilization of capital and higher churn in placement activities. This they also intend to tap into under-served markets in Europe, Africa and S.E.Asia. Mumbai, India, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Online edtech and consulting company Grazing Minds promoted by serial techpreneur Asish Dash and Sangita Dash has raised an undisclosed amount, as seed funding from DH Holdings, a London-based private equity and venture capital firm specialised in early- and late-stage investments.Grazing Minds said it will use the funds to strengthen faculty, development of courses, counselling teams and build a semi-automated platform.What Does Grazing Minds Do?Founded in 2018, Grazing Minds offers live online courses. At present, it offers full-time, online Three month and One year long courses for users looking to get into BFSI, logsitics and hospitality as careers.The company thereon provides career counselling as part of their student assessment process and connects graduates to industry partners for placement upon completion of the course or absorbs the students in-house with various consulting projects being run by Grazing Minds. This results in running an efficient "train and deploy" model of consulting by Grazing Minds achieving higher cost and quality control levels.Grazing Minds courses are focused on industry-aligned practical skills and professionally required life skills that allow easy deploy-ability to live projects. The USP of their course they believe is in "low cost". As per their CEO, R.N.DAS Grazing Minds is all about creating knowledge and jobs by minimal investment. Mr. Das a veteran from a PSU bank believe pricing is the key in unlocking human potential in India.Currently Grazing Minds courses are averaged around $100, which they intend to bring down to $30 through efficient utilization of capital and higher churn in placement activities. This they also intend to tap into under-served markets in Europe, Africa and S.E.Asia. Contact Information Grazing Minds Research And Consulting

Aakansha Arora

+91-9594931710



https://grazingminds.co.in



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Grazing Minds Research And Consulting