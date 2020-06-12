Saatvik: Sacred Mantras, Contemporary Sound

Press Releases Saatvik Music Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2020 --(



ssatvikmusic.com



Saatvik is a debut EP of the collaboration, which was born out of a brief session at Kamini’s home in the mountainous Simi Valley in California. The two were brought together by a friend – percussionist Hector Quintallia Galvan. During the session Oleg captured Kamini’s singing and later developed the music and produced the EP at his own Idiom Music Productions studio in Los Angeles. The approach behind the arranging of each mantra was to carefully convey its energy and symbolism.



About the artists:



Kamini Natarajan is one of the leading Indian Classical and kirtan singers. Kamini comes from a family of musicians and started learning Indian classical music at the age of 6. She proceeded to graduate in vocal Hindustani music and currently lives in Simi Valley, CA where she teaches, performs, and traditional, as well as and world music. Her music is spiritual, mystical and simply engaging. In it she artistically incorporates the traditional Indian ragas and intricate rhythmic patterns known as “taala,” which lift listeners into a higher state of consciousness - a state of pure bliss, away from mundane appearances.



617-372-0939



https://www.saatvikmusic.com/



