AccelByte Now Designated as Official Nintendo Switch Middleware

AccelByte provides backend services for game developers who wish to provide the best possible player experience. With AccelByte, building and expanding games to the Nintendo Switch system is now easier than ever. AccelByte can help clients execute a Game-as-a-Service release model, and with the system clients can pick and choose the services they need for their game’s backend. All of the services are customizable to fit client's unique criteria and work on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.



The solutions also support cross-platform game experiences, including cross-play, cross game progression/save, and cross-buy (BOPA). In addition, the Dedicated Server Manager solution can help clients bring their multiplayer games to Switch with dynamic server management that maximizes performance while minimizing cost.



For more information, request access to their page on the Nintendo Developer Portal or drop an email at hello@accelbyte.io.



About AccelByte Inc.

About AccelByte Inc.

AccelByte Inc. (est. 2016) is a startup based in Seattle consisting of game industry veterans with years of experience building and operating large scale online game publishing platforms at leading companies such as Epic Games, EA, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Unity, and Amazon. As a rapidly growing startup with teams around the world, we craft technology solutions to serve the next generation of games.

Ainun Arifah

+6285156039315



https://accelbyte.io



