Marc Graves with Courtyard Realty, Interviews Local Business Throughout the Ygnacio Valley Community, Covering Concord, Walnut Creek and Clayton

The Ygnacio Valley Community is doing an amazing job supporting each other, and highlighting some of these businesses would really show support. Marc Graves with Courtyard Realty interviews Roccos Pizza, La Veranda Cafe, Oakhursts Golf Course, and Parada Kitchen. Many of these restaurants are donating anywhere from 100-250 meals daily to first responders throughout the nieghborhood.

Walnut Creek, CA, June 05, 2020 --(



Many of the local business' have been shut down, except for restaurants, who are considered essential. Despite the 40% loss in business, many are still donating meals like Rocco's Pizza and La Veranda Cafe. These interviews are featured on the Ygnacio Valley Community website, shared and advertised throughout social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn and Twitter.



The updates on the website with more interviews to come, and having a directory for you to search and locate each business highlighted. The long term plans include community events, local news and information and just find ways to support one another through the good times and times when we really need to pull together.



The mission is to continue to create unity, provide community updates, and highlight local businesses and leaders throughout the Ygnacio Valley. Stay tuned for features by Marc Graves with Courtyard Realty as he introduces you to the lifestyle of this vibrant community. He has been serving the Ygnacio Valley Community for 20-plus years now. Walnut Creek, CA, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Welcome to the Beautiful Ygnacio Valley Community. This tight-knit, family-oriented, and affluent community is along the Ygnacio Valley Road and covers all of Clayton with pockets of Concord and Walnut Creek.Many of the local business' have been shut down, except for restaurants, who are considered essential. Despite the 40% loss in business, many are still donating meals like Rocco's Pizza and La Veranda Cafe. These interviews are featured on the Ygnacio Valley Community website, shared and advertised throughout social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn and Twitter.The updates on the website with more interviews to come, and having a directory for you to search and locate each business highlighted. The long term plans include community events, local news and information and just find ways to support one another through the good times and times when we really need to pull together.The mission is to continue to create unity, provide community updates, and highlight local businesses and leaders throughout the Ygnacio Valley. Stay tuned for features by Marc Graves with Courtyard Realty as he introduces you to the lifestyle of this vibrant community. He has been serving the Ygnacio Valley Community for 20-plus years now.