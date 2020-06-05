SkySparc Builds for Future with Strong Growth and Increased Board Experience

Press Releases SkySparc Press Release

SkySparc CEO Joakim Wiener said: “We’re delighted that so many clients responded positively to our subscription-based services during 2019. Looking to the future, we are supporting clients as they explore the potential of digital technologies to deliver new efficiencies and insights, including the development of a suite of cloud-based services. I also look forward to leveraging Magnus and Fredrik’s in-depth industry experience as SkySparc expands and evolves its services to clients.” Stockholm, Sweden, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- To provide seasoned guidance to the management team, SkySparc has appointed two new directors to the board with extensive experience of the finance and technology sectors, both in the Nordic region and globally.Danske Bank group chief information officer Fredrik Lindström has over 20 years' experience in financial technology, including leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, Nordea and Danske Bank. Lindström has worked extensively across Europe and Asia Pacific in investment banking and trading technology, and spent several years consulting around the Wallstreet Suite, both as technical expert and project manager.Magnus Norrström has worked as group head of IT at both Skanska and Nordea, responsible for long-term technology strategy, ongoing IT operations and change management projects. In a career spanning 35 years, Norrström has also gained extensive consulting experience, as an independent and as a partner at Accenture, specializing in delivery of complex projects in the Nordic region, covering governance, system design, implementation, deployment and operations.SkySparc’s new directors further reinforce the depth of industry knowledge on the board, including founder Mattias Sandström, former director Thomas Bergqvist and directors representing SkySparc’s strategic investor Bragnum Invest, Anders Steen and Lars Österberg.In its financial results for 2019, SkySparc achieved a 22 percent increase in net turnover to SEK 128.4 million over the previous period, with operating profit (EBITDA) rising by 17 percent to SEK 27.3 million. Revenues were strong across SkySparc’s core business lines – Outsourced Support, OmniFi and Patch Upgrade as-a-Service. Broad-based increases in customer demand throughout the year were supported by a number of innovations and developments, including OmniFi’s increased extensibility to more systems and locations and the broadening of SkySparc’s Murex support offering.SkySparc CEO Joakim Wiener said: “We’re delighted that so many clients responded positively to our subscription-based services during 2019. Looking to the future, we are supporting clients as they explore the potential of digital technologies to deliver new efficiencies and insights, including the development of a suite of cloud-based services. I also look forward to leveraging Magnus and Fredrik’s in-depth industry experience as SkySparc expands and evolves its services to clients.” Contact Information SkySparc

