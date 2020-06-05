Technology Leader Contemi Wins Most Innovative FinTech Award for Its Analytics Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contemi Solutions Press Release

Contemi Solutions, a global financial technology provider, has been crowned Most Innovative FinTech Solution for its Analytics module at the WealthBriefing Asia Awards.

Singapore, Singapore, June 05, 2020



Showcasing "best of breed" providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the Wealthbriefing awards are designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019-20. They are one of the brightest, and keenly contested events in the wealth management sector.



Independence, integrity and genuine insight are the watchwords of the judging process and they are conducted by an expert panel drawn from private banks, trusted advisors/consultants and technology experts.



Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Kean Williams - Gobal Head of Wealth Management said, "We’re delighted to once again win an Innovative FinTech solution award for our Analytics solution especially in Asia as we continue our expansion in the region. More firms are incorporating analytics for better data driven investment decision-making and to increase operational efficiency in the middle-and back-office. As a stand-alone module that can be integrated within a firms existing technology or as part of the Contemi suite, we believe we are well placed to meet the needs of many markets and segments."



The Contemi Analytics module enables financial services firms to transform their data into actionable insights – providing quicker, and well-informed decision making – and giving them a competitive edge.



It gives wealth managers, advisors, relationship managers, regulators and customers access to helpful, engaging self-service reports, dashboards and analysis, all with minimal IT involvement. By delivering powerful, interactive wealth management solutions using Contemi’s Analytics, firms can improve efficiency, client acquisition, boost customer loyalty and maintain a competitive advantage.



The judges cited, “We were impressed by the winner’s ‘Analytics solution’ - a standalone, data source agnostic, browser based and mobile optimised cloud-based solution delivering intuitive, real-time intelligence to make informed decisions. Their submission demonstrated how this solution meets markets demands and trends for data visualisation and leveraging information to gain a competitive advantage.”



ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."



Winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner, which will be held in Singapore on 5 November 2020.



About Contemi

Contemi Solutions is a trusted technology partner to the global financial services industry. Contemi, has been at the forefront of digitisation in the insurance, wealth management, private banking and wider financial services industry for more than 25 years. The company has developed innovative solutions on the frontier where industry experience meets cutting edge technology, in a world of constant change and evolution. Contemi’s Wealth Intelligence is a modern solution for the wealth management to digitise front to back office operations from a single platform. Contemi have a record of ensuring its partners have the tools necessary to run their businesses, remaining compliant during a time of significant regulatory change, whist facilitating significant improvements in efficiency, supporting their growth and allowing them to "do more with less."



The company currently supports customer in 11 countries through a team of 200 employees spread across 7 offices, including 4 developments centres, strategically positioned to ensure local support across global time zones.



About WealthBriefing

WealthBriefing is published by ClearView Financial Media with over 20 years’ experience of providing information to the international financial services sector.



ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality "need to know" information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Wealthbriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. With teams based in New York, London, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa and Malaysia, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector. 