The Digital Group Announces Best Value Software 2020 Award for Digital HRMS


Princeton, NJ, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Group (TDG) was pleased to announce that Digital HRMS, the integrated modular HR software platform developed by TDG, has been awarded the Best Value Software 2020 by SoftwareSuggest, a renowned and trusted business software recommendation and discovery platform.

Digital HRMS has been chosen for the honour because of the commitment of the team towards the customers and the exceptional service provided to them.

Digital HRMS was awarded with a digital certificate for the honour and also an award logo for use on the website and marketing material. The award logo can also be found on the Digital HRMS profile page on the SoftwareSuggest website.

Given below is the link to the Digital HRMS profile page on SoftwareSuggest, which features the award logo.

Digital HRMS SoftwareSuggest Profile Link - https://www.softwaresuggest.com/digital-hrms

The award is a result of the consistent commitment of the entire team towards excellence in product development and efforts to meet customer requirements.

About Digital HRMS
Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the websitewww.digitalhrms.comor drop an email tosales@thedigitalgroup.com.
Contact Information
The Digital Group
Raviraj Majgaonkar
+91 20 66532051
Contact
www.thedigitalgroup.com

