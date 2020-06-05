The Digital Group Announces Best Value Software 2020 Award for Digital HRMS

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Princeton, NJ, June 05, 2020 --(



Digital HRMS has been chosen for the honour because of the commitment of the team towards the customers and the exceptional service provided to them.



Digital HRMS was awarded with a digital certificate for the honour and also an award logo for use on the website and marketing material. The award logo can also be found on the Digital HRMS profile page on the SoftwareSuggest website.



Given below is the link to the Digital HRMS profile page on SoftwareSuggest, which features the award logo.



Digital HRMS SoftwareSuggest Profile Link - https://www.softwaresuggest.com/digital-hrms



The award is a result of the consistent commitment of the entire team towards excellence in product development and efforts to meet customer requirements.



About Digital HRMS

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



