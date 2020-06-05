Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Set to Officially Reopen

Press Releases Chaumette Vineyards and Winery Press Release

On Friday, June 5, Chaumette Vineyards & Winery will officially reopen to the public following a brief interlude due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. This includes the Grapevine Grill restaurant, tasting room, all villas, and the pool.

Ste. Genevieve, MO, June 05, 2020 --(



For the foreseeable future, social distancing will be practiced on the grounds and staff will be required to wear masks. Hours for the Grapevine Grill and tasting room are slightly abbreviated for June:



- Lunch will be served Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

- Dinner will be served Fridays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Carryout dinners will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.

- The Grapevine Grill will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

- The tasting room will be open Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Villas are available for rent every day of the week. Guests have the opportunity to bring their own food and prepare it in their villa kitchen.



Missouri residents have been able to purchase Chaumette’s wine through pickup and delivery services by ordering online. The Villages of Chaumette initially reopened on May 8. All of their rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each guest's stay.



About Chaumette Vineyards & Winery



Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, among more traditional winery amenities.



Ryan Otto

573-747-1000



https://chaumette.com/



