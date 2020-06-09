Bio Bench is Cooperating with Helixar Biosciences for the Europe and US Market

Liege, Belgium, June 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- During the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak, Bio Bench has started a partnership with Helixar Biosciences, to help its team support the increasing demand for COVID-19 related products.
Helixar Biosciences is focusing on the communication and logistic for Bio Bench products and services. In a first stage, it focused on the SARS-Cov-2 related products but since June 1 it has extended its services to all Bio Bench portfolio.
“To better support the European and Northern American research institutes and biotech industry, we have decided to extend our collaboration with Helixar Biosciences,” added Jiuhua Liu, the CEO of Bio Bench.
About Bio Bench
Bio Bench is a biotechnology CRO company specialized in the development of functional antibodies and biologically active proteins for drug discovery, IVD kit and biological research.
About Helixar Biosciences
Helixar Biosciences is a consulting agency focused on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical market.
For more information, please contact:
Renfeng Liu
General Manager
info@bio-bench.com
+32 497 29 31 19