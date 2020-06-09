Bio Bench is Cooperating with Helixar Biosciences for the Europe and US Market

Press Releases Bio Bench Press Release

Bio Bench has started a partnership with Helixar Biosciences to support its Europe and North America market development.

Liege, Belgium, June 09, 2020 --(



Helixar Biosciences is focusing on the communication and logistic for Bio Bench products and services. In a first stage, it focused on the SARS-Cov-2 related products but since June 1 it has extended its services to all Bio Bench portfolio.



“To better support the European and Northern American research institutes and biotech industry, we have decided to extend our collaboration with Helixar Biosciences,” added Jiuhua Liu, the CEO of Bio Bench.



About Bio Bench

Bio Bench is a biotechnology CRO company specialized in the development of functional antibodies and biologically active proteins for drug discovery, IVD kit and biological research.



About Helixar Biosciences

Helixar Biosciences is a consulting agency focused on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical market.



For more information, please contact:

Renfeng Liu

General Manager

info@bio-bench.com

Renfeng Liu

+32 497 29 31 19



https://www.bio-bench.com



