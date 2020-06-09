PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Bio Bench

Press Release

Receive press releases from Bio Bench: By Email RSS Feeds:

Bio Bench is Cooperating with Helixar Biosciences for the Europe and US Market


Bio Bench has started a partnership with Helixar Biosciences to support its Europe and North America market development.

Liege, Belgium, June 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- During the SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak, Bio Bench has started a partnership with Helixar Biosciences, to help its team support the increasing demand for COVID-19 related products.

Helixar Biosciences is focusing on the communication and logistic for Bio Bench products and services. In a first stage, it focused on the SARS-Cov-2 related products but since June 1 it has extended its services to all Bio Bench portfolio.

“To better support the European and Northern American research institutes and biotech industry, we have decided to extend our collaboration with Helixar Biosciences,” added Jiuhua Liu, the CEO of Bio Bench.

About Bio Bench
Bio Bench is a biotechnology CRO company specialized in the development of functional antibodies and biologically active proteins for drug discovery, IVD kit and biological research.

About Helixar Biosciences
Helixar Biosciences is a consulting agency focused on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical market.

For more information, please contact:
Renfeng Liu
General Manager
info@bio-bench.com
+32 497 29 31 19
Contact Information
Bio Bench
Renfeng Liu
+32 497 29 31 19
Contact
https://www.bio-bench.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bio Bench
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help