Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Mark Goldstein Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Director of Operations

Telgian Fire Safety is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Goldstein as Director of Operations.

Phoenix, AZ, June 05, 2020 --(



Goldstein brings over 11 years of management experience to Telgian, including extensive knowledge of Strategic Planning, Operations Management, Customer Service, and Team Building.



“Mark is an exceptional addition to the Telgian Fire Safety team and brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience in all facets of operations management,” says Al Gargano, Telgian Fire Safety President. “He expertise in operations management will be especially valuable as nationwide demand for Telgian Fire Safety’s testing, inspections and maintenance services continues to grow rapidly.”



Prior to joining Telgian, Goldstein served with the “Fortune 6” company United Health Group, holding positions of increasing responsibility, from Recovery Analyst, to Regional Account Manager, to Director of Field Operations.



Goldstein earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.



About Telgian Fire Safety



Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting. In addition, a customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs. Telgian is an unbiased provider, separating the inspection and testing process from the repairs, and eliminating all conflict of interest. For more information, please visit Telgian.com. Phoenix, AZ, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Mark Goldstein as Director of Operations. In this position, Goldstein will be responsible for the management of customer service and customer care operations for the fire and life safety testing, inspections, and repair company.Goldstein brings over 11 years of management experience to Telgian, including extensive knowledge of Strategic Planning, Operations Management, Customer Service, and Team Building.“Mark is an exceptional addition to the Telgian Fire Safety team and brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience in all facets of operations management,” says Al Gargano, Telgian Fire Safety President. “He expertise in operations management will be especially valuable as nationwide demand for Telgian Fire Safety’s testing, inspections and maintenance services continues to grow rapidly.”Prior to joining Telgian, Goldstein served with the “Fortune 6” company United Health Group, holding positions of increasing responsibility, from Recovery Analyst, to Regional Account Manager, to Director of Field Operations.Goldstein earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.About Telgian Fire SafetySince 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.The company specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting. In addition, a customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs. Telgian is an unbiased provider, separating the inspection and testing process from the repairs, and eliminating all conflict of interest. For more information, please visit Telgian.com. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian