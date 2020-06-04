PHA Announces the 2020 Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus

Press Releases Population Health Alliance Press Release Share Blog

Emerging Population Health Management Strategies in Our New Era of Health Care; Presented by PHA –Your National Professional and Trade Association dedicated to Population Health Management





Presented virtually by PHA, the national trade association dedicated to Population Health Management, the 2020 Innovation Summit & Capitol Caucus will gather key leadership from across the health care industry and leading health policy analysts for two days of education and networking with peers across the country. Alongside inspiring keynotes the innovation showcase, roundtable office hours with the association’s esteemed Board of Directors, and the annual membership meeting, this event will present pop health’s powerful path forward for success in improving health outcomes, driving affordability and presenting participants with capabilities and networking opportunities to strengthen and grow their business.



“Our industry is changing rapidly, economic problems, virus risk, and physical, behavioral & emotional consequences to people staying at home are a perfect storm and now more than ever it is important that we learn from one another’s promising practices” said Jaan Sidorov MD, President of the Population Health Alliance. “We’re excited to offer the virtual format this year and maximize the unique ability to engage across the country and interact with some of our international membership and constituents. Further, the newly added second day affords the opportunity to move beyond the top-quality educational presentations PHA is known for, and dedicate time to make the kinds of direct connections across the spectrum of care that lead to successful population health partnerships.”



Join PHA’s 2020 Virtual Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus to engage in in-depth learning and direct discussions about urgent population health challenges and emerging solutions. To register for the Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus 2020, visit



About Population Health Alliance:

Washington, DC, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Population Health Alliance (PHA) announced today that their annual Innovation Summit and Capitol Caucus will be presented virtually and extended to two days, taking place October 27th and October 28th, 2020. This year's theme, "Emerging Population Health Management Strategies in Our New Era of Health Care" will be a fully interactive program centered on: emerging high-value population health innovations in care delivery and management, planning for post-election policy scenarios, a renewed approach to social determinants of health, and capital and investment analysis.

About Population Health Alliance:

Population Health Alliance (PHA), a corporate 501(c)6 nonprofit organization, is the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Learn more at populationhealthalliance.org or connect with us on LinkedIN and Twitter.

