Ventura Artists' Union Member Jason Brock Releases New Single Breathing Hope Into a Summertime of Crisis

Dubbers and Rex embodies a sentiment of hope as the music industry buckles from COVID-19.

Ventura, CA, June 18, 2020 --



“I think we’re all looking for some meaning right now,” says Brock. “Music has meaning beyond how much money it makes. For me recording music during quarantine helped keep me sane. If listening to track does the same for even one person, I've succeeded as a musician.”



As the music industry struggles to recover from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, artists like Brock are finding new ways to keep the music flowing. By adapting to new trends in music distribution, Brock will accompany his new single with lyric videos and live streaming performances online.



No, there won't be any live gigs for Brock this summer, but you can add his songs along with other like-minded artists to your streaming playlists and dream dreams of hope for future shows.



Jason Brock is well known member of the Ventura Artists' Union, whose mission is to promote it's members and their creative endeavors. He is also an administrator of ccMixer.org posting his own Creative Commons remixes under the pseudonym Spinningmerkaba. Over his career he has recorded and performed with Grammy award winning artists John Jones, Steve Ferrone along with MP3.com artist Emily RIchards, Orangehand, and The Art City Monsters.



Links to Jason Brock Music:



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6unIeK4qqx2snWIKONbt8F

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jlbrock44/

Website: https://jasonbrockmusic.blogspot.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-6N0AEOdhkGLRhCwUf3Rw?view_as=subscriber



Audra Lucas

805-765-1892



ventura-artists-union.org



