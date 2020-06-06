Support for RAD Studio Sydney in New Versions of Devart Data Access Components

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart presented updated Delphi DAC products which got support for the recently released RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney and some other important improvements.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 06, 2020



The release also includes such key enhancements as:



support for macOS 64-bit in the latest version 2.0.8 of Lazarus;



support for the Pipe, Secure Pipe, and Secure TCP protocols in NexusDB;



support for the Line geometric type in PgDAC;



a new option AllFieldsAsNullable in DBF.



Devart Delphi Data Access Components are the libraries of components for Delphi developers that provide direct access to multiple databases, and allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.



To read the news on the vendor’s official blog, please visit https://blog.devart.com/delphi-data-access-components-with-support-for-rad-studio-10-4.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



