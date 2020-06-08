Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tidewater Express Inc. Press Release

Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies.

Tidewater Express Inc. Announces the Acquisition of KT’s Disposal



Tidewater Express Inc. is thrilled to announce the acquisition of waste removal company, KT’s Disposal. The purchase of KT’s Disposal based in Hampton, VA further increases Tidewater Express Inc’s share in offering the best customer services in the Hampton Roads area. “KT is a good friend of mine, and we are proud to take over KT’s Disposal. Over the past 22 years KT has established next-level customer service, we will strive to maintain that level of service,” stated John Pelfrey (President, Tidewater Express Inc).



Tidewater Express Inc will use KT’s Disposal’s existing infrastructure to continue to provide quality open top containers for all construction and general debris removal services with top-notch customer service. The integration of Tidewater Express Inc. and KT’s Disposal is currently underway and there will be no gaps in service. KT’s Disposal will continue to operate under the KT’s Disposal name, and with the current phone number for waste removal services. Tidewater Express Inc is looking forward to continuing the momentum that KT’s Disposal has generated in the waste removal industry. Pelfrey says that under the agreement, Tidewater Express Inc will honor and maintain all customer accounts currently under contract with KT’s Disposal.



The acquisition of KT’s Disposal by Tidewater Express Inc will broaden and strengthen waste removal services for the peninsula, as well as the southside of the Hampton Roads, VA area. The corporation group now consists of KT’s Disposal and Autocraft Collision Center operating under the Tidewater Express Inc. family of companies.



KT’s Disposal

KT’s Disposal is a locally owned and operated refuse removal business providing commercial, industrial and residential services in the Hampton Roads, VA area since 1997. KT’s offers a range of open top dumpsters in sizes up to 40 yards.



About Tidewater Express Inc.

Beth Madden

757-723-1214



tidewaterexpressinc.com/



