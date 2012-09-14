PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TWX Auto Focuses on Bringing High Quality Car Care Products to Consumers TWX Auto, today's choice of thousands of car detailing professionals around the world, recently introduced their new line of car detailing products in Europe. The professional kit contains a comprehensive package of products to enable anyone to effortlessly clean, maintain and extend the life of its... - December 18, 2019 - TWX Auto

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

TWX Auto Produces Innovative Car Detailing Products for Europe TWX Auto, a car detailing company situated in Germany, has recently presented their products online in Europe. Its services and products are now available to all present and prospective clients around the continent. A large variety of products for interior and exterior car maintenance, including waterless... - November 20, 2019 - TWX Auto

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Just Presented a Platinum Package Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

Geller’s Automotive Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Vehicle Owners in the Byram Area Geller's Automotive is excited to celebrate their 20th year of serving car owners in Byram, New Jersey. - September 05, 2019 - Geller's Automotive

HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

The Atlantic Automotive Group Acquires Babylon Honda On Monday July 15, 2019, the Atlantic Automotive Group acquired the Babylon Honda dealership, located on the south shore of Long Island. Atlantic is the largest automotive group in the New York metropolitan region, having sold over 55,000 vehicles in 2018, with over 250,000 retail customers - July 23, 2019 - The New Babylon Honda

Saelig Introduces PicoScope 4823 8-Channel Automotive Oscilloscope The PicoScope 4823 oscilloscope brings eight-channel high-speed performance to vehicle diagnosis. This deep-memory PicoScope provides 12-bit resolution, 20MHz bandwidth, a 256MSa buffer memory, and a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface. - July 19, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.

Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Alignment Simple Solutions, USA Forms Strategic Alliance with QuickTrak Engineering UK, Ltd. QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Tri County Glass & Doors Inc. Announces New Residential and Commercial Glass Service in Poughkeepsie Tri County Glass & Doors Inc., a local glass company, is announcing a substantial expansion of its service offerings: The company has launched an all-new selection of residential and commercial glass services available to nearby customers in the Poughkeepsie area. However, in May 2019, the glass... - June 14, 2019 - Tri County Glass & Doors Inc.

Balise Collision Repair Opens Third Location in Rhode Island; 10,000 Sq. Foot Facility Dedicated to Fast-Track Repairs Balise Collision Repair of Balise Motor Sales is opening a fifth location on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The new 10,000 sq. foot facility will be located at 405 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, RI and is the group’s third location in the Ocean State. The shop will be geared towards fast-track repairs and... - May 01, 2019 - Balise Motor Sales

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New Refinish Division The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

Auto Driveaway Acquires J&J Driveaway Announcing expansion into heavy truck transportation market. - January 16, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Gator Chevrolet is Now Offering Warranty for Life JD Power Warranty for Life on every new and eligible used vehicle at Gator Chevrolet in Jasper, Florida. No cost to you. Unlimited time, unlimited miles, no deductibles. - January 01, 2019 - Gator Chevrolet

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

autopom! Now Offering EFG Companies’ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) in California More options for drivers with expired extended vehicle warranties available thanks to autopom! and EFG. - December 13, 2018 - autopom!

All-New QuickTrick 4th Gen Portable Wheel Alignment Models Announced Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

TTP HARD Drills Bits Are Officially Certified as HARD TTP HARD drill bits Ltd. knew their cobalt drill bits were hard but wanted to know exactly how hard. They commissioned SGS, the world's leading testing and certification company, to find out how hard they were. - November 29, 2018 - TTP HARD drills Limited

Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

Boston's Delivery Auto Care, the Newest Business Model to Go Mobile A new tech startup called Delivery Auto Care has launched in the Boston area, and hopes to disrupt the auto repair industry by making it, well, automated. - October 25, 2018 - Delivery Auto Care, LLC

Gluon Solutions and LG Electronics SVL Partnership Announcement Gluon Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce a collaborative partnership with the premier OEM technology company LG Electronics SVL to research and develop disruptive products. Gluon hopes that this collaboration will strengthen and increase its adoption in the marketplace. More information will be released... - October 24, 2018 - Gluon Solutions, Inc.

Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC Announces the Launch of Its One-of-Kind Software, Auto Estimate ReKey, a Software Solution for the Collision Repair Industry Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC announced that it will launch Auto Estimate ReKey, a one-of-a-kind software platform for the collision repair industry, at SEMA in Las Vegas on October 30, 2018. Auto Estimate ReKey is a simple software solution to the time-consuming problem of re-keying estimates that until now... - October 19, 2018 - Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC

Shirley A. Brannon Recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Shirley A. Brannon of Martinsburg, West Virginia has been recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of automotive repair services for trucks and for inventing. These... - October 13, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

CartsMD Onsite Golf Cart Repair Company Celebrates Expansion with New Showroom Grand Opening CartsMD announces that it will be opening a showroom location in Ft. Myers right on US-41 inside the Forest Center Plaza. The company invites the public to attend their grand opening event on Saturday October 6, 2018 from 12-4pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks, prize raffles, and... - September 14, 2018 - CartsMD

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Heal-A-Seal.com Announces a Head Gasket Repair Kit to Eliminate Engine Overheating Problems The new Head Gasket Repair Kit comes to the rescue of countless motorists whose engines overheat in the excessive summer heat. - August 15, 2018 - Heal-A-Seal

Bryan Hawker Offers Forecast and Future Outlook for BKH Holdings Group Inc BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves. BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Fix Auto Announces 6 New Locations Fix Auto USA announces its continued expansion with the addition of six franchise locations, bringing Fix Auto USA’s total number of locations to 132. The additional locations expand Fix Auto’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including: Las Vegas, Northern California, and Southern... - July 27, 2018 - Fix Auto USA

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Are Currently Engaged in Buy Outs with Several Auto Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc., have announced that they are currently engaged in extensive negotiations with several national auto dealership groups and moving closer to finalizing contracts to purchase several dealership networks. - June 14, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Local Dealership Shares No Involvement with Gun Violence Fundraiser Parkland shooting victim students are to hold gun violence town hall at Naperville Church in conjunction with a co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th with Downers Grove North students near Bill Kay Chevrolet, which is located at Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355 in Lisle. News outlets have since removed Bill Kay Chevrolet as a landmark to the published article, revising posts, stating the co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th will be held in a neighborhood off Auvergne Avenue - June 11, 2018 - Bill Kay Chevrolet