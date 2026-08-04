Automotive Repair & Service News
Announcements from the automotive repair and service industry, including aftermarket parts, product recalls, tires, battery service, collision, diagnostics, dealerships, auto care centers and inspections.
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
TechSOS Sets Benchmark for Factory-Grade iPhone Repair in Varanasi, Ensuring Original Display and Battery Integrity
TechSOS, Varanasi’s leading mobile repair center, has upgraded its iPhone service infrastructure to offer factory-grade repairs for all models, from iPhone X to the 15 Pro Max. Addressing the market's need for reliability, the company now utilizes advanced programming tools to preserve True Tone and Face ID functionality during screen replacements. TechSOS also guarantees zero data loss and uses only high-fidelity components that eliminate "Unknown Part" errors. - April 11, 2026 - TechSOS
VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence. - April 02, 2026 - Schroeder and Tremayne
Stinger Compliance Reinvents Multi-Site Management with a New CXM Platform
Stinger Compliance is redefining operational excellence with its evolution from a niche ID-verification firm into a premier Customer Experience Management (CXM) innovator. By bridging the gap between high-stakes regulatory compliance and modern guest expectations, Stinger now delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem that fuses on-premise secret shopping with real-time digital review intelligence—empowering multi-site operators to turn raw data into decisive leadership action. - March 25, 2026 - Stinger Compliance
KUKUI Launches Industry’s First Comprehensive AI Education Initiative for Independent Auto Repair Shops
KUKUI has launched a new AI education initiative to help independent auto repair shop owners better understand and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. The program includes a free guide, a biweekly blog series, and expanded conference education focused on evaluating AI-generated insights and applying AI effectively in shop marketing and business decisions. - March 12, 2026 - KUKUI
Wanda K. Parker Named Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Wanda K. Parker of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, has been named Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinguished honor recognizes her outstanding leadership and dedication in the automotive industry. Parker is... - February 27, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Commonwealth Kia Unveils Newly Renovated, State-of-the-Art Dealership in Lawrence, MA, Enhancing the Customer and Service Experience
Commonwealth Kia announced the unveiling of its newly renovated dealership facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The updated, state-of-the-art building features a modernized showroom, upgraded customer areas, and an improved service experience designed to increase comfort, efficiency, and convenience for drivers across the Merrimack Valley. - January 21, 2026 - Commonwealth Motors
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
Ontarios.co Partners with Ontario’s Top-Rated Towing Companies to Deliver Faster, Reliable Emergency Services
Ontarios.co partners with Ontario’s top-rated towing companies to provide fast, reliable emergency service across the province. Focusing on high-quality providers, the platform ensures immediate response for high-damage and urgent towing needs, giving drivers peace of mind anytime, anywhere in Ontario. - January 16, 2026 - Ontarios
TechSOS Delivers Specialized Vivo Repair in Varanasi: Preserving Camera Precision and Curved Display Aesthetics
Expert Diagnostics for Vivo V and X Series Ensure Factory-Grade Restoration of Gimbal Cameras, FlashCharge Systems, and AMOLED Screens. - January 10, 2026 - TechSOS
Ontarios.co Expands 24/7 Emergency Towing Coverage Across the Entire Greater Toronto Area
Ontarios.co has expanded its 24/7 emergency towing network to cover all cities and towns across the Greater Toronto Area. Drivers can now access fast, reliable towing and roadside assistance anywhere in the GTA with instant phone or SMS dispatch. - January 07, 2026 - Ontarios
Dawgs Roadside Rescue to Bring Fair, Fast, and Trustworthy Roadside Assistance to Athens, Georgia
After nearly a decade of experience in the roadside assistance and towing industry, local professional Joe Rosa is redefining what motorists can expect when they need help on the road. As the founder of Dawgs Roadside Rescue, Rosa has built a service centered on fairness, professionalism, and... - December 22, 2025 - Dawgs Roadside Rescue
Ontarios.co Launches 24/7 Emergency Towing & Instant Call-Back Service Across Ontario
Ontarios.co, Ontario’s growing emergency-service connection platform, has officially expanded into 24/7 emergency towing with a new instant call-back system designed to connect drivers to local towing professionals faster than ever. The new service allows anyone in Ontario to request urgent... - December 09, 2025 - Ontarios
Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop
Ozark Import Specialists in Springdale, Arkansas, celebrates its 50th anniversary as Northwest Arkansas' premier European auto repair shop. Founded in 1975 by the Vining family, the business has evolved from a VW and Porsche focus to servicing all European luxury and exotic brands, including Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Owner Eric Vining credits this milestone to expert service and loyal customers, continuing a tradition of comprehensive care for high-performance vehicles. - November 20, 2025 - Ozark Import Specialists
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
Agile Auto Appoints Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive. A results-driven, growth-minded sales executive, Forrest Spears combines deep industry expertise, operational leadership, and a lifelong passion for the automotive world to drive success from the shop floor to... - October 31, 2025 - Agile Auto
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
Kraken Automotive Launches Compassionate Auto Repair Program for Disabled Veterans in North Central Florida
Kraken Automotive has introduced a new initiative to help disabled veterans with essential auto repairs, ensuring they can maintain independence and access medical care, work, and daily needs. - August 29, 2025 - Kraken Automotive
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California
Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next. - August 23, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
Trailer and RV Repair Shops Nationwide Are Choosing Blueswift Axles as Their Go-To Supplier for Replacement Axles
Trailer and RV repair shops across the U.S. are choosing Blueswift Axles for high-quality replacement axles, fast turnaround times, and unmatched customer service. With a wide range of standard and custom-built axles, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and support that repair professionals trust. - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong
When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.” - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Recall Reward Program
Cape Coral CDJR Customer Wins $10,000 Through Cummins Recall Reward Program Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had a reason to celebrate as customer Darren York received a $10,000 check through the Cummins “Win, Win, and Win Again” Program—a national diesel recall reward... - July 19, 2025 - Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Blueswift Axles: Trailer Axles and Service You Can Count on
Blueswift Axles is an American trusted source for trailer axles and components, backed by a five-star Google rating, less than 1% return rate, and a Top Quality Store badge. With over 95 years of combined automotive experience and a knowledgeable support team, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and unmatched customer service for every order. - May 15, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
River Front RAM Opens as the Midwest's First Stand Along Commercial RAM Truck Dealership in North Aurora
River Front RAM has opened a one of a kind stand along RAM truck dealership with more inventory and 15 service bays for retail and commercial trucks in North Aurora, Illinois. - May 08, 2025 - River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
ÉTS Chinook and Outillage Placide Mathieu: a Visionary Collaboration for Innovation and Sustainable Mobility
Commitment, excellence and mutual assistance are at the heart of an inspiring collaboration between students from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) Chinook project and Outillage Placide Mathieu. Together, these two partners combine know-how, passion and technology to... - April 09, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
Agile Auto Appoints Keith Shrader as Director of Sales
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Keith Shrader as Director of Sales. Keith brings extensive experience in the automotive industry, with a strong track record of accelerating revenue growth and executing strategic sales initiatives to drive success. - April 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
BizFleets Announces Partnership with Coast, Expanding Fuel Card Services and Expense Management for Fleet Clients
BizFleets, a leading provider of comprehensive fleet management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Coast, an innovator in card and expense management for fleet businesses. This collaboration introduces co-branded Coast fuel cards to BizFleets' product suite, offering clients a... - March 20, 2025 - BizFleets
EVOLV Introduces 36 Bold New Colors of Paint Protection Film (PPF)
EVOLV has launched 36 new colored Paint Protection Films (PPF), combining custom aesthetics with durable protection. Car owners can enhance their vehicle’s look while safeguarding the original paint from scratches and wear. Featuring Dry-X™ Technology for wet or dry application, the film offers 36 color options, a smooth, self-healing surface, and hydrophobic properties for easy maintenance. - March 18, 2025 - EVOLV
Ronald Neemar Honored as Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ronald Neemar of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive industry. About Ronald Neemar Ronald Neemar is the president of Neemar, Inc. With 28 years of... - March 07, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location
Peak Auto Service, a trusted automotive repair provider with over 30 years of service in Old Colorado City, is expanding its legacy by opening a second location at 2317 Rand Ave. Strategically located near The Broadmoor and easily accessible off the highway, the new facility promises the same high-quality, comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services that have defined the company for decades. - March 03, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
THEO Announces ClarityAI - Brand Compliance Technology That is 500x Faster and 20% More Accurate for Automotive OEMs
This release is targeted to Automotive OEMs and is the most significant retail marketing, co-op/compliance technology evolution in decades for driving the success of Tier 3 advertising programs within automotive, motorcycles, and powersports. While everything in marketing has changed over the past 5-10 years, the co-op/compliance programs haven't kept up and are costing Tier 1 Automakers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. ClarityAI is patent pending. - February 26, 2025 - THEO Agency
Elk Grove Auto Dealerships Announce Ownership Transition – Business Operations to Continue
Sacramento Motorcars LLC will transition ownership of Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision to DriveFamilyFirst LLC on or around March 31, 2025. While this marks a change in ownership, operations will continue as usual, with most employees expected to remain. Rob Martinez will take on the role of Dealer Principal/Managing Partner, ensuring the same commitment to quality service and community engagement. - February 19, 2025 - Sacramento Motorcars
Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades
Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.” - February 12, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
CalPro ADAS IdentiScan Launches on Collabtic Platform
CalPro ADAS Solutions ADAS IdentiScan has relaunched on the Collabtic workflow management platform. Collabtic which is the leading open collaboration and knowledge platform in the automotive aftermarket will now provide new and existing customers with direct access to the CalPro' patented ADAS calibration identification software. - January 25, 2025 - CalPro ADAS Solutions
Agile Auto Appoints Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor. Scott brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry to the role, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and strategic sales leadership. Scott is also an investor in Agile Auto,... - January 01, 2025 - Agile Auto
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality... - November 08, 2024 - Signature Autohaus
New Product Release at Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles has launched over 90 new products, expanding their trailer parts line to include lights, suspension components, jacks, bearing kits, wheel assemblies, safety chains, hub and spindle components, break-away kits, and electrical parts. These high-quality products cater to various trailer models and are available for immediate purchase, with most orders shipping within 48 hours. - November 02, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Foley Equipment Adding New Facility Dedicated to Machine Rebuilds
Foley Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer for Kansas and Northwestern Missouri for more than 80 years, announced today that it will be expanding by adding a new facility in Kansas City dedicated to machine rebuilds. “One of the many great things about Cat machines is they are built to have... - October 25, 2024 - Foley Equipment
EVSTAR and Advanced Technical Services Elevate EV Charging Solutions with Reliable Extended Warranty Program
EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator, and Advanced Technical Services (ATS) have established a partnership designed to enhance the reliability of EV charging solutions by offering the industry’s first A+ Insurance underwritten extended warranty program. This... - October 16, 2024 - EVSTAR
Area Caterpillar Dealer, Foley Equipment, Adds New Location in Chillicothe, Missouri
New location will support continued growth and enhance customer service in the region. - October 08, 2024 - Foley Equipment
Queens County Locksmith Explains Key Steps to Take When Locked Out of Your Home, Business or Car
Queens County Locksmith, a trusted provider of professional locksmith services, garage door services and exterior storm door installation in the New York City Metropolitan area (Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan and Nassau County, Long Island) is offering expert advice to help individuals navigate the stressful situation of being locked out of their home, business, or vehicle. The Owner/Operator with 22 years of experience in the field, the company aims to help. - October 03, 2024 - Queens County Locksmith
EVSTAR and EV Energy Group Announce Partnership to Enhance EV Charging Solutions
The partnership integrates EV charging products with comprehensive warranty services, offering unmatched reliability and value. - September 16, 2024 - EVSTAR