Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Colorado Self Storage Facility

Denver, CO, June 06, 2020 --(



Joan Lucas is located in Denver, CO, and is the Argus Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Colorado. She can be reached at 720-855-6587. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now, the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Denver, CO, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joan Lucas, of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services, arranged the sale of Stor-Safe Self Storage in Loveland, Colorado. The sale closed May 2020. The facility sits on 2.7 acres and offers 48,975 square feet of rentable storage. Stor-Safe was opened in October 2018 and as of January 2020 had leased 35% of its units. Joan had an out-of-state Buyer who saw the upside, and by the time the deal closed, 205 units had been leased. This was Seller’s first development deal in the self-storage arena.Joan Lucas is located in Denver, CO, and is the Argus Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Colorado. She can be reached at 720-855-6587. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now, the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network