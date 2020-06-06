Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GrandPad Press Release

Receive press releases from GrandPad: By Email RSS Feeds: GrandPad Introduces Connected Device Capabilities to Support Telehealth for Healthcare Providers

Connected devices allow caregivers to remotely monitor well-being for older adults.

Orange, CA, June 06, 2020 --(



According to Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad, the company is now offering a variety of Connected Care solutions to commercial customers, including Daily Connect, a remote care solution that integrates with the purpose-built GrandPad tablet to deliver well-being data to remote caregivers. GrandPad Daily Connect is designed to detect abnormalities in the physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being of older adults, and to wirelessly transmit data and insights to caregivers to determine if interventions are needed when values are outside the normal range for the older adult.



“The mental and physical well-being of older adults can indicate whether health status may be improving or deteriorating. For example, seeing a sudden decrease in mobility or sleep can be a sign that an intervention is needed to prevent exacerbation of illness,” said Lien. “By expanding our telehealth platform to include connected devices, we hope to make GrandPad even more accessible and easier for healthcare companies to integrate into their care delivery models.”



GrandPad Daily Connect currently integrates a wearable device designed to track sleep and steps; a body weight scale; and a device that records blood pressure, pulse ox, body temperature, heart rate, and respiration in a simple, safe, and reliable way. All devices connect via Bluetooth or Direct Cloud Connect and can be integrated separately into the GrandPad tablet or bundled as part of GrandPad Daily Connect for caregivers. GrandPad comes with a proprietary, secure, telehealth platform with video capabilities for virtual care. It is HIPAA compliant and easily integrates with other telehealth platforms.



Lien added that GrandPad, which was introduced as a consumer product in 2013, has experienced a significant spike in commercial sales in 2020 as a result of changing reimbursement regulations for remote care and telemedicine, as well as the intense demand for video capabilities that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced. One such commercial partner is Prospero Health, a team-based home health care company headquartered in Boston that began using GrandPad to improve access to care for vulnerable seniors during the COVID-19 crisis. Prospero is utilizing GrandPads with clinicians and patients to deliver live video interactions with care teams while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. According to Lien, demand for GrandPad is continuing to grow as the company expands its connected capabilities.



“Healthcare companies turned to GrandPad when COVID-19 hit because our built-in 4GLTE and secure video calling made it easy to conduct video visits in nursing homes and in-home care settings that often have no internet or limited bandwidth for connecting via traditional mobile devices or telemedicine platforms,” said Lien. “Our healthcare provider partners are telling us that our easy-to-use patient and provider interface, the positive response they’re seeing from users, and our new connected capabilities, will make GrandPad an essential element in telehealth strategies in the future.”



To learn more about GrandPad for healthcare providers, visit http://www.GrandPad.biz OR Call: (833) 977-1250.



Media Contacts:

Barbara Tabor (for GrandPad) / Tabor PR / barbara@taborpr.com / 651.230.9192



About GrandPad

Based in Orange, CA, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on wifi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient’s continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.biz or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @grandpad_social. Orange, CA, June 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GrandPad, creator of the first purpose-built tablet for people over 75, announced today the addition of connected device capabilities to its mobile device and telehealth platform to support virtual care and remote monitoring for healthcare providers. The expanded capabilities come at a time when an increasing number of home health agencies and other healthcare companies are turning to GrandPad to facilitate video visits during COVID-19 restrictions that prohibit in-person care.According to Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad, the company is now offering a variety of Connected Care solutions to commercial customers, including Daily Connect, a remote care solution that integrates with the purpose-built GrandPad tablet to deliver well-being data to remote caregivers. GrandPad Daily Connect is designed to detect abnormalities in the physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being of older adults, and to wirelessly transmit data and insights to caregivers to determine if interventions are needed when values are outside the normal range for the older adult.“The mental and physical well-being of older adults can indicate whether health status may be improving or deteriorating. For example, seeing a sudden decrease in mobility or sleep can be a sign that an intervention is needed to prevent exacerbation of illness,” said Lien. “By expanding our telehealth platform to include connected devices, we hope to make GrandPad even more accessible and easier for healthcare companies to integrate into their care delivery models.”GrandPad Daily Connect currently integrates a wearable device designed to track sleep and steps; a body weight scale; and a device that records blood pressure, pulse ox, body temperature, heart rate, and respiration in a simple, safe, and reliable way. All devices connect via Bluetooth or Direct Cloud Connect and can be integrated separately into the GrandPad tablet or bundled as part of GrandPad Daily Connect for caregivers. GrandPad comes with a proprietary, secure, telehealth platform with video capabilities for virtual care. It is HIPAA compliant and easily integrates with other telehealth platforms.Lien added that GrandPad, which was introduced as a consumer product in 2013, has experienced a significant spike in commercial sales in 2020 as a result of changing reimbursement regulations for remote care and telemedicine, as well as the intense demand for video capabilities that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced. One such commercial partner is Prospero Health, a team-based home health care company headquartered in Boston that began using GrandPad to improve access to care for vulnerable seniors during the COVID-19 crisis. Prospero is utilizing GrandPads with clinicians and patients to deliver live video interactions with care teams while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. According to Lien, demand for GrandPad is continuing to grow as the company expands its connected capabilities.“Healthcare companies turned to GrandPad when COVID-19 hit because our built-in 4GLTE and secure video calling made it easy to conduct video visits in nursing homes and in-home care settings that often have no internet or limited bandwidth for connecting via traditional mobile devices or telemedicine platforms,” said Lien. “Our healthcare provider partners are telling us that our easy-to-use patient and provider interface, the positive response they’re seeing from users, and our new connected capabilities, will make GrandPad an essential element in telehealth strategies in the future.”To learn more about GrandPad for healthcare providers, visit http://www.GrandPad.biz OR Call: (833) 977-1250.Media Contacts:Barbara Tabor (for GrandPad) / Tabor PR / barbara@taborpr.com / 651.230.9192About GrandPadBased in Orange, CA, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on wifi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient’s continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.biz or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @grandpad_social. Contact Information GrandPad

Emily Cash

651-363-3108





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GrandPad Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend