Due to COVID-19, Dr. Movsesyan Therapy Services is Offering Teletherapy Sessions

Traveling to and from therapy sessions may be more difficult now due to COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, and for safety precautions, Dr. Movsesyan Therapy Services has started to offer teletherapy as an option for any of his clients who are interested in continuing ongoing therapy or any new clients wishing to start.

Burbank, CA, June 06, 2020 --(



Dr. Movsesyan is a clinical psychologist who is trained in all aspects of psychology and is more than ready to help his clients be able to breathe again. It is hard enough to live with a mental issue, but now, these issues can be even harder to address due to the global pandemic. COVID-19 makes it difficult for clients to visit their therapists and the quarantine most individuals are dealing with can add more stress to their already stressful days, especially if the individual is also dealing with unemployment as an added stress factor.



To make things just a little easier for his clients, and in hopes of having them continue or start therapy as needed, Dr. Movsesyan has included teletherapy into his work schedule. Clients can now have therapy sessions from the comfort of their own homes. This not only makes things easier by cutting back on traveling, but it also adds a safety precaution for both the clients and the therapists due to COVID-19.



If there is any interest in seeking a therapist for a teletherapy session, feel free to visit the website of Dr. Movsesyan Therapy Services.



Dr. Movsesyan Therapy Services

1201 S. Victory Blvd. #206

Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 422-3439

