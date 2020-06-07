Jigsaw24 Earns Microsoft’s Top Cloud Status

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Nottingham, United Kingdom, June 07, 2020 --(



The company has earned the accreditation by meeting various performance thresholds, after its expert team demonstrated a best-in-class ability to build, integrate and deploy cloud solutions like Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure.



Achieving the status means Jigsaw24 will now benefit from additional support from Microsoft, giving it additional resources with which to meet the growing demand for cloud services.



Jigsaw24 is also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist, with unrivalled experience of embedding Microsoft software and solutions into Apple environments.



In addition to this Microsoft Gold certification, Jigsaw24 is the only service provider in the UK to hold both of these Apple accreditations as well as the Apple Premium Service Provider status.



Andrew Denton, Head of Pre-Sales at Jigsaw24, said: “Being awarded this Gold accreditation reflects Jigsaw24’s knowledge, technical skill and passion for working with customers to provide the highest levels of service.



“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, cloud solutions are in greater demand than ever as organisations look to empower their employees and enable more efficient remote working. Holding the Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency will ensure Jigsaw24’s customers continue to enjoy access to the very latest technology and the best support as the trend for cloud solutions continues to grow.



“We are proud of our extensive expertise across different platforms, regularly deploying Microsoft cloud solutions in organisations using both Apple and Windows-based technology, providing a unique and diverse enterprise-wide skillset in the industry.



“Thanks to our accreditations from both companies, our customers can trust that they are receiving a top-class, tried-and-tested service from Jigsaw24.”



For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



