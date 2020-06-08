Latest ezCheckprinting Software Assists Home Improvement Contractors to Streamline the Business

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Home improvement contractors can use new ezCheckprinting software to run the business more smoothly and efficiently by writing customized checks to vendors. Try it at no risk at halfpricesoft.com.

Detroit, MI, June 08, 2020 --(



"The latest ezCheckPrinting will give contractors and other small home improvement businesses more control on check design and printing.," Dr. Ge , the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com, says.



As always, this newest version is available for a no cost test drive before purchasing at halfpricesoft.com. Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is extremely popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions.



Potential customers are invited to download the trial version at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp with no obligation.The only restriction to the trial is “TRIAL” appears on checks and reports until the key is purchased and added. The great news about the trial version is all data entered in the trial version will remain once the key is purchased and input to the already downloaded software. No adding data twice.



The unique features of this business check writing and printing software include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn with quick start guides and FAQ links

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be added

- Write an unlimited number of checks (check verification not required)

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting at just $39 for a single user version, ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the incredible benefits, customers can visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



