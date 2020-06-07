Optical Training Institute's Optician Education Grant Extends Support to Eyecare Professionals

Press Releases Optical Training Institute Press Release

“Since education is what we do, we want to support the ECP community and make education accessible to any optician who may have been impacted by COVID-19 but still has the drive to advance in their careers through certification,” said Alysha McCree of the Optical Training Institute. “Then, when business is back to ‘normal,’ companies will be seeking out these highly-qualified, certified opticians first.”



All opticians interested in applying for the Optician Education Grant can visit the Optical Training Institute’s website: www.opticaltraining.com, and apply online. Applications will be received from now until June 30, 2020.



About Optical Training Institute

The Optical Training Institute announced that it is launching a fully-funded education grant program for eyecare professionals (ECPs). The Optician Education Grant program is being established to assist individuals in their endeavors to obtain a spectacle-dispensing certification administered by the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners (ABO-NCLE).

