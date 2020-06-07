PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Optical Training Institute

Optical Training Institute's Optician Education Grant Extends Support to Eyecare Professionals


Offering hope to eyecare professionals seeking certification during the global pandemic.

Irvine, CA, June 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Optical Training Institute announced that it is launching a fully-funded education grant program for eyecare professionals (ECPs). The Optician Education Grant program is being established to assist individuals in their endeavors to obtain a spectacle-dispensing certification administered by the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners (ABO-NCLE).

“Since education is what we do, we want to support the ECP community and make education accessible to any optician who may have been impacted by COVID-19 but still has the drive to advance in their careers through certification,” said Alysha McCree of the Optical Training Institute. “Then, when business is back to ‘normal,’ companies will be seeking out these highly-qualified, certified opticians first.”

All opticians interested in applying for the Optician Education Grant can visit the Optical Training Institute’s website: www.opticaltraining.com, and apply online. Applications will be received from now until June 30, 2020.

About Optical Training Institute
Optical Training Institute is a leading national provider of high quality continuing education and exam preparation courses for opticians. Founded in 1988, OTI is committed to meeting high educational standards and providing quality customer service.
