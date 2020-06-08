Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dirt" by Michael Lewis

Thame, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Dirt: There is dirt in us all and it should be celebrated...
This collection of poetry is a ten-year span and observation of all things uncouth, romantic, and violent. A cryptic concept that the reader is invited to unravel as its adventure is weaved from the author’s very own subconscious. All of which is suggested by strong emotion and written with the delicacy of a dirty heart.
This book is a descriptive picturesque portrait of certain scenes as they play out. Read about rage, addiction, passion, fear, and love and share some wit, wisdom, and charm too.
With powerful thoughts, striking imagination and shocking stories, each poem offers multiple meanings.
Like a butterfly effect, they are written to affect the reader in extraordinary and unpredictable ways.
"Dirt" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 252 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653378
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B088PS34F4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DIRT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Michael Lewis
From as early as Michael Lewis can remember he wanted to be heard. His most fond memories are growing up with his siblings. Michael was the youngest of four great kids and the fun he had in the times they spent will never leave him.
Michael left school ungraded due to poor health and went to work in France laying roads for travellers. There he learnt a great work ethic and how to keep up with seasoned drinkers.
Michael enjoys wasting days living in the present. His new-born son, Lennon Jamie Lewis, dictates that he now takes a far more serious outlook on life.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
