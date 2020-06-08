Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dirt" by Michael Lewis

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dirt" – a poetry collection by Michael Lewis.

This collection of poetry is a ten-year span and observation of all things uncouth, romantic, and violent. A cryptic concept that the reader is invited to unravel as its adventure is weaved from the author’s very own subconscious. All of which is suggested by strong emotion and written with the delicacy of a dirty heart.



This book is a descriptive picturesque portrait of certain scenes as they play out. Read about rage, addiction, passion, fear, and love and share some wit, wisdom, and charm too.



With powerful thoughts, striking imagination and shocking stories, each poem offers multiple meanings.



Like a butterfly effect, they are written to affect the reader in extraordinary and unpredictable ways.



"Dirt" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 252 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653378

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B088PS34F4

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DIRT

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Michael Lewis

From as early as Michael Lewis can remember he wanted to be heard. His most fond memories are growing up with his siblings. Michael was the youngest of four great kids and the fun he had in the times they spent will never leave him.



Michael left school ungraded due to poor health and went to work in France laying roads for travellers. There he learnt a great work ethic and how to keep up with seasoned drinkers.



Michael enjoys wasting days living in the present. His new-born son, Lennon Jamie Lewis, dictates that he now takes a far more serious outlook on life.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

