StaffDNA Launches Self-Service Digital Marketplace for the Healthcare Industry

Plano, TX, June 07, 2020 --(



“The mobile first marketplace is built on top of the most advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in the industry,” said Sheldon Arora, founder and CEO of StaffDNA. “Streamlining interactions between professionals and employers in real-time.”



“The staffing model has been stagnant for more than 75 years and is inherently inefficient in today’s world,” Arora said. “So, we built one that is going to revolutionize the industry as we know it.”



Without having to register, healthcare professionals can search exclusive jobs across the country and get all details upfront - from the charting systems to scrub color requirements. They have the ability to customize pay packages by selecting housing options, benefits, travel allowance, and apply to jobs.



With the self-service StaffDNA marketplace, they have the ability to easily manage their assignment details without recruiters:



· Submit to multiple jobs with 1-click

· Track job submittal status and get real-time updates

· Manage compliance requirements, upload credentials and get timely reminders

· Accept or decline offers, request extensions with the facility

· Upload timesheets and manage all assignments from past, current and upcoming jobs



Founded in 2013, StaffDNA is backed by private investors and leaders in the healthcare, staffing and technology sectors. The company has a strong support team with more than a decade of experience in healthcare staffing including compliance, recruiting, HR, payroll and housing.



About StaffDNA

Christina Krenek

972-543-5209



www.staffdna.com



