Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" by Alessandro Contini

Thame, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique": A fascinating journey discovering methods used by humankind to light fire throughout history, this one-stop compact book provides a comprehensive description of well- and lesser-known techniques, with a simplified description of the scientific principles underpinning each method.
This book is the ideal companion for the survivalist or combustion science enthusiast who has always wanted to know how and why primitive and modern fire-lighting techniques work from a simplified scientific point of view.
A comprehensive bibliographic section provides an essential reference guide for science teachers and academic researchers in the fields of archaeology, anthropology and combustion science.
"Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 182 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653286 and 9781913653323
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.0 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0887P6HDL
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FLTA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Alessandro "Alex" Contini is a research chemist specialising in energetic materials.
From an early age, he was interested in fireworks and combustion phenomena that led him to pursue a scientific career in the field.
Alex holds a Masters degree in Fire Chemistry (pyrolysis studies) and a PhD in Thermochemistry (energetic binders) and currently works for the Ministry of Defence and lives in Oxfordshire, England.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
