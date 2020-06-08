PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" by Alessandro Contini


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" – an illustrated guide by Alessandro Contini.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique": A fascinating journey discovering methods used by humankind to light fire throughout history, this one-stop compact book provides a comprehensive description of well- and lesser-known techniques, with a simplified description of the scientific principles underpinning each method.

This book is the ideal companion for the survivalist or combustion science enthusiast who has always wanted to know how and why primitive and modern fire-lighting techniques work from a simplified scientific point of view.

A comprehensive bibliographic section provides an essential reference guide for science teachers and academic researchers in the fields of archaeology, anthropology and combustion science.

"Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 182 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653286 and 9781913653323
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.0 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0887P6HDL
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FLTA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
Alessandro "Alex" Contini is a research chemist specialising in energetic materials.
From an early age, he was interested in fireworks and combustion phenomena that led him to pursue a scientific career in the field.

Alex holds a Masters degree in Fire Chemistry (pyrolysis studies) and a PhD in Thermochemistry (energetic binders) and currently works for the Ministry of Defence and lives in Oxfordshire, England.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help