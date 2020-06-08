Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" by Alessandro Contini

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" – an illustrated guide by Alessandro Contini.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --(



This book is the ideal companion for the survivalist or combustion science enthusiast who has always wanted to know how and why primitive and modern fire-lighting techniques work from a simplified scientific point of view.



A comprehensive bibliographic section provides an essential reference guide for science teachers and academic researchers in the fields of archaeology, anthropology and combustion science.



"Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 182 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653286 and 9781913653323

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.0 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0887P6HDL

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FLTA

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Alessandro "Alex" Contini is a research chemist specialising in energetic materials.

From an early age, he was interested in fireworks and combustion phenomena that led him to pursue a scientific career in the field.



Alex holds a Masters degree in Fire Chemistry (pyrolysis studies) and a PhD in Thermochemistry (energetic binders) and currently works for the Ministry of Defence and lives in Oxfordshire, England.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique": A fascinating journey discovering methods used by humankind to light fire throughout history, this one-stop compact book provides a comprehensive description of well- and lesser-known techniques, with a simplified description of the scientific principles underpinning each method.This book is the ideal companion for the survivalist or combustion science enthusiast who has always wanted to know how and why primitive and modern fire-lighting techniques work from a simplified scientific point of view.A comprehensive bibliographic section provides an essential reference guide for science teachers and academic researchers in the fields of archaeology, anthropology and combustion science."Fire Lighting Through the Ages – Science and Technique" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 182 pagesISBN-13: 9781913653286 and 9781913653323Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.0 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0887P6HDLAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/FLTAPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorAlessandro "Alex" Contini is a research chemist specialising in energetic materials.From an early age, he was interested in fireworks and combustion phenomena that led him to pursue a scientific career in the field.Alex holds a Masters degree in Fire Chemistry (pyrolysis studies) and a PhD in Thermochemistry (energetic binders) and currently works for the Ministry of Defence and lives in Oxfordshire, England.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing