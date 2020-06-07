PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Suspense Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Suspense Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Suspense Radio Interviews NYT Bestselling Author Steve Berry About "The Warsaw Protocol"


NYT Bestselling Author Steve Berry comes on Suspense Radio to talk about his latest book "The Warsaw Protocol," the latest in his Cotton Malone historical thriller series.

Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NYT Bestselling Author Steve Berry is back on Suspense Radio talking about his latest book "The Warsaw Protocol." Visit www.suspensemagazine.com to listen to the interview.

Steve Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of nineteen novels, which include: The Warsaw Protocol, The Malta Exchange, The Bishop’s Pawn, The Lost Order, The 14th Colony, The Patriot Threat, The Lincoln Myth, The King’s Deception, The Columbus Affair, The Jefferson Key, The Emperor’s Tomb, The Paris Vendetta, The Charlemagne Pursuit, The Venetian Betrayal, The Alexandria Link, The Templar Legacy, The Third Secret, The Romanov Prophecy, and The Amber Room. His books have been translated into 40 languages with 25,000,000 copies in 51 countries. They consistently appear in the top echelon of The New York Times, USA Today, and Indie bestseller lists.

"The Warsaw Protocol" is book fifteen in the Cotton Malone series. Outside of the Cotton Malone series, Steve has four standalone novels.

Suspense Radio is a subsidiary of Suspense Magazine, located in Calabasas, CA.
Contact Information
Suspense Magazine
John Raab
310-403-2271
Contact
www.SuspenseMagazine.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Suspense Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help