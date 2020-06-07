Press Releases Suspense Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Suspense Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Suspense Radio Interviews NYT Bestselling Author Steve Berry About "The Warsaw Protocol"

NYT Bestselling Author Steve Berry comes on Suspense Radio to talk about his latest book "The Warsaw Protocol," the latest in his Cotton Malone historical thriller series.

Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2020



Steve Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of nineteen novels, which include: The Warsaw Protocol, The Malta Exchange, The Bishop’s Pawn, The Lost Order, The 14th Colony, The Patriot Threat, The Lincoln Myth, The King’s Deception, The Columbus Affair, The Jefferson Key, The Emperor’s Tomb, The Paris Vendetta, The Charlemagne Pursuit, The Venetian Betrayal, The Alexandria Link, The Templar Legacy, The Third Secret, The Romanov Prophecy, and The Amber Room. His books have been translated into 40 languages with 25,000,000 copies in 51 countries. They consistently appear in the top echelon of The New York Times, USA Today, and Indie bestseller lists.



"The Warsaw Protocol" is book fifteen in the Cotton Malone series. Outside of the Cotton Malone series, Steve has four standalone novels.



John Raab

310-403-2271



www.SuspenseMagazine.com



