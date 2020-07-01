Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Arizona

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, July 01, 2020 --(



Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Access Self Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. This property sold at a per square foot value that is 42% higher than other self-storage properties that were under 30,000 square feet and located outside of the largest communities in Arizona. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”



Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.



Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)



